5 LPGA golfers feat. Rose Zhang who can win the HGV Tournament of Champions

The Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions is coming up this weekend. One of the biggest golf tournaments for the LPGA is here and it has a stacked field full of golfers anxious to get their shot at victory. Here's what you need to know about the event.

Details:

Date: January 18-20

Venue: Lake Nona Golf & Country Club

Place: Orlando, Florida

Reigning Champion: Brooke Henderson

Television details:

Thursday: Golf Channel

Friday: Golf Channel

Saturday: Golf Channel, NBC

Sunday: Golf Channel

With that in mind, here are the golfers who stand the best chance of winning the tournament and starting 2024 off on the right foot.

Top LPGA Golfers who have a shot at winning the HGV Tournament of Champions

5) Danielle Kang

Danielle Kang is a former champion at the HGV Tournament of Champions

She doesn't have the strongest betting odds of any golfer in the field here, but Danielle Kang still has a good chance. She's a very talented golfer, evidenced by her ranking of 54th in the world. Kang's also a recent winner, having taken home the trophy in 2022. It wouldn't be a huge surprise to see her return to form and get another victory in Orlando.

4) Brooke Henderson

Brooke Henderson can win the HGV Tournament of Champions for a second straight time

Brooke Henderson, by the same logic, also has a very good chance of coming home with a trophy. She's the defending champion, and Henderson is back in the field ready to defend her crown. Also not among the betting favorites for the trophy, it's impossible to count out someone who won just a year ago. There's an extra motivation to defend the crown, so while she might not win, she will play well and that can always translate to victory.

3) Lydia Ko

Can Lydia Ko win the Tournament of Champions?

Lydia Ko is the 12th ranked LPGA Tour player in the world, so she's among the most talented in the field. That ranking has slid in recent memory, so she's looking to return to form and get back to the top of the list. The Major winner can and should start with a nice performance at the HGV Tournament of Champions, as she's one of the best bets at +1600.

2) Rose Zhang

Will Rose Zhang win this time?

Rose Zhang is also +1600 to win, so she's going to have a lot of people taking those odds. After a pristine year in 2023, she's looking to improve on that form and cement her status as one of the best LPGA players on tour. She's ranked 24th in the world and has Tiger Woods' seal of approval, so the talent is there and she will likely put it all on display this weekend.

1) Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda could win it all

Nelly Korda, the fifth-ranked women's golfer right now, has the best chance at emerging victorious at the Tournament of Champions. She's +700 right now, and those odds are among the highest any golfer has this weekend. She has been in good form, so expect Korda to be one of the most successful golfers this weekend.