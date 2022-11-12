5 Most successful LPGA golfers of all time

Over the years, we have witnessed countless female golfers fighting to make a name for themselves in the sport; however, only a few have achieved great success.

Plenty of factors affect a player's growth and success, and still, with dedication, hard work, and continual effort, some players have secured their names on the list of the most successful golfers.

Here are the most successful LPGA golfers of all time based on their wins and performances over the years.

Louise Suggs, Annika Sörenstam, and more top LPGA golfers of all time

5) Patty Berg

Patty Berg (image via Getty)

Patty Berg is one of the most successful LPGA golfers, with 15 major wins in her career. Berg won 60 championships and was a World Hall of Fame member.

Born on February 13, 1918, Patty was interested in football, and her interest eventually turned to golf. Besides this, Berg was a speed skater during winter.

Patty Berg was a three-time LPGA Tour Money winner and a three-time LPGA Vare Trophy winner. Berg had won the LPGA Tour 60 times, including 15 major championships (7 Western Open, 7 Titleholders Championships, and one US Women's Open).

4) Louise Suggs

Louise Suggs (image via Getty)

Louise Suggs was the co-founder of LPGA golf and the most successful golfer the world has seen. Born on September 7, 1923, Louise turned professional in 1948. She has 61 wins in her career, including 11 major wins.

Suggs won four Western Opens, four Titleholders championships, one Women's PGA Championship, and two US Women's Opens.

The American is one of the most successful LPGA golfers and was awarded numerous awards to honor her successful career. Louise Suggs became a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1951, the Bob Jones Award in 2007, and the Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year Award.

3) Annika Sörenstam

Annika Sörenstam (image via PGA)

Annika Sörenstam is a former Swedish golfer. Annika has registered 94 professional wins in her career and is one of the top LPGA golfers.

She has won 72 LPGA Tour events and ten major championships. Annika won the Chevron Championship in 2001, 2002, and 2005. She has also won three Women's PGA Championships, three US Women's Opens, and one Women's British Open.

In her successful career, Sörenstam was appointed the International Golf Federation president and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2021 from then-American President Donald Trump.

2) Mickey Wright

Mickey Wright (image via LPGA)

Mickey Wright is joining the list of the most successful LPGA golfers of all time, with her flabbergasting 90 professional wins, including 82 LPGA Tour wins and eight other wins.

Mickey has won three Western Opens, three Titleholder Championships, four Women's PGA Championships, and four U.S. Women's Opens.

Wright was named one of the greatest golfers of all time by Golf Digest in 2000 and was also inducted into the PGA of America Hall of Fame in 2017.

1) Kathy Whitworth

Kathy Whitworth (image via LPGA)

With 98 professional wins, Kathy Whitworth has topped the list of most successful LPGA golfers of all time. She has won 88 LPGA Tour events, one Ladies European Tour event, and eight other championships.

Kathy won six major championships, including one Western Open, two Titleholder Championships, and three Women's PGA Championships. She was the runner-up at the 1971 U.S. Women's Open and finished in T-21 at the 1983 Chevron Championship.

