5 names who missed the cut at the JM Eagle LA Championship 2025 feat. Brooke Henderson

On Friday, April 18, Ingrid Lindblad fired a low 9-under 63 to take a share of the 36-hole lead at the JM Eagle LA Championship 2025. She joined Ashleigh Buhai, who carded a 4-under 68 in the second round.

Ad

The leaderboard also features Minjee Lee just one stroke back, while Nelly Korda and Jeeno Thitikul sit tied for 12th at 9-under. While most of the top names are in contention for the title this week, a few popular players fell short of the 4-under cutline.

In this article, we will take a look at the five top golfers who missed the weekend at the JM Eagle LA Championship 2025.

5 players who didn't miss the cut at the JM Eagle LA Championship 2025

1) Brooke Henderson

Ad

Trending

Brooke Henderson missed the cut at the El Caballero Country Club (Image Source: Getty)

Brooke Henderson carded an even-par 72 in the opening round and needed a much stronger second round in a low-scoring week.

Ad

Henderson played better on day 2 and shot a 3-under 69, but a double bogey on the par-4 12th cost her a spot in the weekend.

2) Lexi Thompson

Lexi Thompson (Image Source: Imagn)

Lexi Thompson also missed the cut after carding rounds of 72 and 70 and finished two strokes behind the cutline. She had a difficult start with a double bogey and a bogey, but recovered well with three straight birdies.

Ad

After bogeying the ninth hole of the day, Thompson added three more birdies but still came up short. This was her first missed cut of the season in three starts.

3) Lilia Vu

Lilia Vu at the Solheim Cup 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Lilia Vu opened the JM Eagle LA Championship with a 3-under 69 but had a forgettable outing on Friday. She bogeyed six holes in the second round and managed just three birdies and carded a 3-over 75.

Ad

Vu finished at even par after 36 holes and fell short of the cutline this week.

4) Georgia Hall

Georgia Hall at the JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro 2025, Round One (Image Source: Getty)

Following the first round 71, Georgia Hall began well with three birdies on the front nine to go at 4-under. However, things took a turn on the back nine where she made two double bogeys and a bogey, but could make just two birdies to shoot 74.

Ad

5) Jennifer Kupcho

Jennifer Kupcho at the Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Jennifer Kupcho had a forgettable week at the El Caballero, where she shot 74 and 76 to miss the cut.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More