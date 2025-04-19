5 names who missed the cut at the JM Eagle LA Championship 2025 feat. Brooke Henderson

On Friday, April 18, Ingrid Lindblad fired a low 9-under 63 to take a share of the 36-hole lead at the JM Eagle LA Championship 2025. She joined Ashleigh Buhai, who carded a 4-under 68 in the second round.
The leaderboard also features Minjee Lee just one stroke back, while Nelly Korda and Jeeno Thitikul sit tied for 12th at 9-under. While most of the top names are in contention for the title this week, a few popular players fell short of the 4-under cutline.
In this article, we will take a look at the five top golfers who missed the weekend at the JM Eagle LA Championship 2025.
5 players who didn't miss the cut at the JM Eagle LA Championship 2025
1) Brooke Henderson
Brooke Henderson carded an even-par 72 in the opening round and needed a much stronger second round in a low-scoring week.
Henderson played better on day 2 and shot a 3-under 69, but a double bogey on the par-4 12th cost her a spot in the weekend.
2) Lexi Thompson
Lexi Thompson also missed the cut after carding rounds of 72 and 70 and finished two strokes behind the cutline. She had a difficult start with a double bogey and a bogey, but recovered well with three straight birdies.
After bogeying the ninth hole of the day, Thompson added three more birdies but still came up short. This was her first missed cut of the season in three starts.
3) Lilia Vu
Lilia Vu opened the JM Eagle LA Championship with a 3-under 69 but had a forgettable outing on Friday. She bogeyed six holes in the second round and managed just three birdies and carded a 3-over 75.
Vu finished at even par after 36 holes and fell short of the cutline this week.
4) Georgia Hall
Following the first round 71, Georgia Hall began well with three birdies on the front nine to go at 4-under. However, things took a turn on the back nine where she made two double bogeys and a bogey, but could make just two birdies to shoot 74.
5) Jennifer Kupcho
Jennifer Kupcho had a forgettable week at the El Caballero, where she shot 74 and 76 to miss the cut.