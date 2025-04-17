5 notable shots of Tiger Woods’s professional career

Tiger Woods is arguably the greatest golfer of all time. He has a lot of records to his name, some of which he achieved at a very young age.

Woods has 82 PGA tournament wins, which are tied for the most by any player in the game's history. He has hit several spectacular shots in his career, and here are five of his best and most inconic shots:

#1 2005 Masters – Chip-in at 16th Hole (Augusta National)

Tiger Woods faced an impossible chip on Augusta National's 16th hole during the final round of the 2005 Masters. Actually, he needed a pinpoint accurate shot not only to chip in the ball at this hole, but also to stay in the tournament. Interestingly, he lofted the ball up the slope, allowing it to trickle perfectly down to the hole.

The ball famously paused on the lip, displaying the Nike logo before dramatically dropping in. Woods' birdie at this hole, with this shot, shifted the tournament's momentum in his favor.

#2 2000 Bell Canadian Open – 6-Iron from Fairway Bunker (Glen Abbey)

Tiger Woods and spectacular shots in the final round are an old love story. Woods found himself in a difficult situation again at the Bell Canadian Open in 2000. He was 218 yards from the green, with water in front. At this critical moment, fans were taken aback when Woods decided to use a 6-iron. Following this decision, he fired a high, pure shot over the water, landing softly within 20 feet of the flag.

It was a near-impossible shot even from grass, but from sand, it was legendary. That strike secured his victory and gave him the rare Triple Crown of winning the US, British, and Canadian Open in the same year.

#3 2002 PGA Championship – 3-Iron from Bunker (Hazeltine)

Tiger Woods faced a difficult situation at the 2002 PGA Championship. At one point, he was 200 yards from the green, with trees partially blocking his view.

During this critical period, Woods once again surprised fans and analysts alike by choosing a completely different club. He went for the shot with the 3-iron, but the shot was perfect. He towered over the shot, landing on the green before hitting one of the most impressive birdies of the event.

#4 2008 U.S. Open – 72nd Hole Birdie Putt (Torrey Pines)

Tiger Woods struggled particularly with injury during the 2008 US Open. He was dealing with a torn ACL and a stress fracture in his leg. During the 18th hole, he was clearly in excruciating pain, and many fans were anticipating his shot. At the time, Woods forced a playoff with a 12-foot putt.

Woods won the following day, securing his 14th major in what many consider to be the most courageous performance in golf history.

#5 2001 Players Championship – 60-Foot Putt on 17th (TPC Sawgrass)

In the third round of the 2001 Players Championship, Tiger Woods faced a massive 60-foot, triple-breaking putt on TPC Sawgrass' island green on the 17th hole.

With laser focus, he rolled the ball down the perfect line and watched it land dead center. This was undoubtedly one of the most astonishing moments witnessed by the fans during the tournament.

