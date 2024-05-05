PGA Tour winners always make headlines for one reason or another. Recently, Kris Kim became the fifth youngest golfer on the Tour to make a cut in the series, while earlier this year, Nick Dunlap won The American Express while playing as an amateur.

However, it's not just these young rising stars who garner attention. Over the years, some elderly players have also clinched victories on the PGA Tour.

Winning on the PGA Tour at an old age isn't everyone's cup of tea. Nonetheless, golfers like Art Wall Jr, Davis Love III, and many others have inspired aspiring golfers with their remarkable performances at an older age on the PGA Tour.

On that note, here's a list of the five oldest golfers who have won an event on the PGA Tour.

5 oldest golfers to win a PGA Tour tournament

#1 Davis Love III

Davis Love III (Image via Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

At the age of 51 years, four months, and 10 days, Davis Love III won the Wyndham Championship in 2015 in Greensboro. The American golfer has won 21 PGA Tour events in his career, the last was the Wyndham Championship in 2015. He registered a one-stroke victory over Jason Gore.

#2 Art Wall Jr

Art Wall Jr (Image via Getty)

Renowned golfer Art Wall Jr. was 51 years, seven months, and 10 days old when he won the Greater Milwaukee Open in 1975. He won the event by one stroke over Gary McCord.

Art Wall Jr. enjoyed a successful career on the PGA Tour, and his best season was recorded in 1959 when he won four PGA Tour events, including the Masters.

#3 Sam Snead

Sam Snead (Image via Morley/Getty Images)

American professional golfer Sam Snead was yet another of the oldest golfers to win a PGA Tour event. He won the Greater Greensboro Open in 1965 at the age of 52- years ten months and 8 days.

Snead was one of the most successful PGA Tour players. He had won over 100 professional tournaments, including 82 PGA Tour events.

#4 Craig Stadler

Craig Stadler (Image via Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

At the age of 50 years, one month, and 18 days, Craig Stadler won the B.C. Open in 2003, a PGA Tour event. He secured a fabulous one-stroke victory over Alex Cejka and Steve Lowery to claim his 13th PGA Tour event. He is one of the oldest players to win a PGA Tour event.

#5 Fred Funk

Fred Funk (Image via Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

Fred Funk won the 2007 Mayakoba Golf Classic by defeating Jose Coceres in a playoff. He was 50 years, eight months, and 11 days old when he won the tournament, making him one of the oldest players to win on the PGA Tour.

Fred Funk has won eight PGA Tour events in his career and currently plays on the Champions Tour.