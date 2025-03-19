5 past winners of The Masters explored: from Tiger Woods to Phil Mickelson

When someone wins the Masters, they are invited back every year. They're guaranteed a spot in the field, which often makes this tournament one of the richest in golf.

There are genuine legends of the game playing yearly, and there are also superstars who haven't yet won, making it a field of golf's best from different eras. Here are five notable past champions from the event.

Five past champions from the Masters

5) Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson has three green jackets (Image via Imagn)

Phil Mickelson will be in the field for the Masters once again this year, and he remains as confident as ever that he can still win it. He said via Golf.com that he "had a great offseason" and is playing well now, so he remains confident going to Augusta.

If he wins, he will have four green jackets and join an illustrious club of three golfers to have more than three titles at Augusta. He finished T2 in 2023 along with Brooks Koepka.

4) Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm won the event in 2023 (Imagn)

Jon Rahm won in 2023 less than one year before he would go on to join LIV Golf. He struggled on his return as the defending champion but rounded into form last year and could be a threat to add his second title here.

As of now, no LIV Golf member has won the Masters, but Mickelson and Koepka came close when they lost to Rahm in 2023 in a slightly ironic turn of events.

3) Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama has one title (Image via Imagn)

Hideki Matsuyama won the 2021 Masters for his first and only green jacket to date. As a past champion, he's invited every year.

Last year, he won the FedEx St. Jude Championship, so he showed that he can still compete at a very high level and could be a surprise contender this year at Augusta.

2) Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler has won twice at Augusta (Image via Imagn)

The defending champion, a two-time champion and the betting favorite, Scottie Scheffler is the past champion with the best shot at winning again.

He has been surprisingly out of form after returning from a hand injury, but he said on March 19 that he feels good and that his body and game are slowly rounding into form just in time for the Masters next month.

1) Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods has won five Masters (Image via Imagn)

Thanks to an unfortunate Achilles injury, Tiger Woods won't be in the field this year. He was ramping up to make his return to the PGA Tour at Augusta but got hurt and needed surgery.

It pauses temporarily a streak of 24 straight made cuts at the prestigious event for Woods, who made the cut in only this tournament out of the four Majors in 2024.

