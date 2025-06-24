5 PGA Tour rookies to watch at Rocket Classic 2025 ft. Sun Day Red ambassador Karl Vilips

The 2025 Rocket Classic will start with its first round on Thursday, June 26. It’s a regular PGA Tour event, featuring a full-size field, with a cutline after 36 holes. It will conclude with the final round on Sunday, June 29.

The event features several PGA Tour rookies, including Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red brand ambassador Karl Vilips. Below are the top 5 rookies to watch at the 2025 Rocket Classic.

5 PGA Tour rookies to watch at Rocket Classic 2025

#1. Karl Vilips

Karl Vilips (Image Source: Imagn)

Karl Vilips won his maiden PGA Tour event earlier this year at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open. He has been pretty impressive with his game this season, and it would be interesting to see him playing at the 2025 Rocket Classic. The Australian golfer has so far played in 12 tournaments this season and recorded two finishes in the top 10.

#2. Rasmus Højgaard

Rasmus Hojgaard (Image Source: Imagn)

Rasmus Højgaard earned his PGA Tour card for the 2025 season after he finished in the top 10 in the Race to Dubai standings. Playing in his rookie season, he has been impressive so far and was the runner-up at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. This season on the PGA Tour, he has played in 14 tournaments and recorded some decent finishes, such as T12 at the WM Phoenix Open and T23 at the Truist Championship. He has only missed the cut in three events.

#3. Aldrich Potgieter

Aldrich Potgieter (Image Source: Imagn)

Aldrich Potgieter is another PGA Tour rookie to watch at the 2025 Rocket Classic. Out of the 13 tournaments he has played on the PGA Tour this season, he has recorded two finishes in the top 10. He was the runner-up at the Mexico Open, and in his last outing at the Charles Schwab Challenge, he settled in T6.

#4. Isaiah Salinda

Isaiah Salinda (Image Source: Imagn)

Isaiah Salinda is also playing at the 2025 Rocket Classic. The American golfer started this season on the PGA Tour at the Sony Open in Hawaii, but he missed the cut. He again missed the cut at The American Express, but since then, he has recorded two finishes in the top 10.

#5. Danny Walker

Danny Walker (Image Source: Imagn)

Danny Walker is another rookie to watch out for. He also missed the cut in the first two events he played this season, but then recorded a T42 at the Farmers Insurance Open. He has competed in 15 tournaments this season on the PGA Tour and had one finish in the top 10.

