5 players to follow at the 2024 NCAA Men's Golf Championship ft. Mats Ege

Amateur golfers will compete at the NCAA Men's Golf Championship, which will start on Friday, May 24, at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California. Earlier this week, the women competed in an incredible NCAA Women's Golf Championship, in which Stanford emerged victorious.

Following the women's championship, fans have set their eyes on the men's event and are looking forward to the highly anticipated national-level competition. The field consists of some outstanding amateur players, and it will be interesting to see their performances at the 2024 NCAA Men's Golf Championship. Here are the top five golfers to watch at the national event.

5 players to follow at the 2024 NCAA Men's Golf Championship

#1 Mats Ege

Mats Ege (Image via Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Mats Ege is one of the best amateur golfers in the world, and golf enthusiasts are interested in seeing how performs at the NCAA Men's Golf Championship. He currently ranks 25th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and has won six tournaments at the amateur level. Ege has recorded 22 top-10 finishes. He last played at the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional, finishing in 12th place.

#2 Bastien Amat

Bastien Amat (Image via Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Fans are also eager to see how Bastien Amat performs at the NCAA Men's Golf Championship. He has won three events at the amateur level and recorded 13 top-10 finishes. He last played at the NCAA West Lafayette Regional, finishing in second place.

#3 Nick Gabrelcik

Nick Gabrelcik (Image via Paul Devlin/Getty Images)

Nick Gabrelcik is yet another golfer to watch out for at the 2024 NCAA Men's Golf Championship. His current rank at the amateur level is seventh, making him one of the top-ranked amateur golfers. He has won three events and recorded 20 top-10 finishes.

#4 Austin Greaser

Austin Greaser (Image via Paul Devlin/Getty Images)

Austin Greaser, who won the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional 2024, will compete at this week's National Championship. He has been impressive with his game at the amateur level so far, winning two events. He has also had 11 top-10 finishes and reached fourth place in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, his best ranking so far.

#5 Christo Lamprecht

Christo Lamprecht (Image via Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

South Africa's Christo Lamprecht is another top-ranked amateur player competing this week. He has demonstrated impressive golfing skills over the years in amateur events and will be looking forward to winning this week. He last played at the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional, finishing in 21st place. Lamprecht has won three tournaments in his career so far and recorded 16 top-10 finishes.