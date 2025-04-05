5 players who missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open 2025 feat. Max Homa

The 2025 Valero Texas Open wrapped up with its second round on Friday, April 4 at the TPC San Antonio Golf Course. As it's a regular PGA Tour event, the tournament had a cutline after 36 holes and only the players finishing above the cutline of 2-under have made it to the final two rounds of the event, scheduled to take place over the weekend.
After a 36-hole game, former Open Championship winner Brian Harman took the lead in the game at 12-under while some big names such as Max Homa and Ludvig Aberg struggled to even make the cut in the tournament.
Here are five big names who missed the cut at the 2025 Valero Texas Open:
5 players who missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open 2025
#1 Max Homa
Max Homa displayed a poor performance at the 2025 Valero Texas Open. He started the event with the opening round of 76 and had some improvement in the second round. He played the next round of 71 to settle with a total of 3-over. However, he missed the cut at the event.
#2 Hideki Matsuyama
Hideki Matsuyama is another big name who missed the cut at the 2025 Valero Texas Open. He started the campaign with a round of 73 and struggled even in the second round as he shot 72. He settled with a total of 1-over and missed the cut after 36 holes.
#3 Ludvig Aberg
Ludvig Aberg had a phenomenal start to his 2025 season on the PGA Tour, as earlier this year, he won the 2025 Genesis Invitational. But just prior to playing at the Masters, the Swede found himself struggling with his game this week in Texas. He had a tough start and played the opening round 71 and struggled continuously even in the next round of the event, where he carded a round of 73 and settled with an even-par score. He missed the cut by two strokes.
#4 Akshay Bhatia
Akshay Bhatia also had a tough time on the greens at the 2025 Valero Texas Open. After starting the game with the opening round of 74, the American had improved on the second day. He played a round of 70 on Friday, but it was not enough. He settled with an overall score of even par and missed the cut by two strokes.
#5 Si Woo Kim
Si Woo Kim also had a tough time on the greens at the 2025 Valero Texas Open. He started the game with a round of 71 and then played the next round of 74. He returned home after two rounds of the event as he struggled to finish above the cutline of 2-under. He settled with an overall score of 1-over.