5 players missing the Honda LPGA Thailand ft. Nelly Korda

The LPGA Tour's Asian leg will begin this week with Honda LPGA Thailand, starting February 20th at Siam Country Club, Old Course. The tournament has 72 golfers in the field, with pros like Georgia Hall, Jeeno Thitikul, Jin Young Ko, Lilia Vu, etc.

However, there are quite a few prominent names from the LPGA Tour who will not be competing in the 2025 Honda LPGA Thailand. Here is the list of five golfers who are missing the LPGA Tour this week.

Five golfers who are missing the Honda LPGA Thailand.

1. Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda at the Grant Thornton Invitational - Source: Imagn

Nelly Korda had a great start to the LPGA Tour season this year as she finished T2 and a solo 7th finish in the first two events. However, she is not competing at the Honda LPGA Thailand this week.

The 26-year-old golfer has not committed to any of the upcoming Asian leg events on the LPGA Tour. So, most probably, we will see her back in action once it returns to the United States in the last week of March.

2. Charley Hull

Charley Hull at the Founders Cup Presented By U.S. Virgin Islands 2025- Source: Getty

Even though Charley Hull has not won on the LPGA Tour for a while, she is one of the most prominent names on the tour and has an incredible fan following. She recently competed in the Ladies European Tour event at the PIF Saudi Ladies International, where she made a T8 finish.

However, the British golfer is not competing in the Honda LPGA Thailand. Nevertheless, she will be competing in the HSBC Women's Championship next week in Singapore.

3. Lydia Ko

Lydia Ko at the Grant Thornton Invitational - Source: Imagn

Lydia Ko is not competing on the LPGA Tour this week. She registered three wins on the LPGA Tour last season and a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Kiwi golfer has made a decent start to the season as she has registered a T48 and a solo 6th finish.

Even though she is not competing in the Honda LPGA Thailand this week, Lydia Ko is all set to play in the HSBC Women's Championship next week.

4. Hannah Green

Hannah Green at the Founders Cup Presented By U.S. Virgin Islands 2025 Source: Getty

The Australian golfer Hannah Green had an incredible last season at the LPGA Tour as she finished 7th in the season-long Race to CME Globe rankings. Green had an incredible start to the 2025 LPGA Tour season as she registered a T4 and a T20 finish in the first two events of the season.

Just like most golfers, Hannah Green will be in the field for the HSBC Women's Championship despite missing the Honda LPGA Thailand this week.

5. Megan Khang

Megan Khang at the Founders Cup Presented By U.S. Virgin Islands 2025 - Source: Getty

Megan Khang will not be competing in the Honda LPGA Thailand at Pattaya this week. The 27-year-old golfer has not committed to any of the Asian leg events despite having a great start to the LPGA Tour this season. She finished solo 3rd and T18 in the first two events of the season.

