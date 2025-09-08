5 players who overperformed at the 2025 Amgen Irish Open ft. Joakim Lagergren

The 2025 Amgen Irish Open took place from September 4 to 7 at The K Club in Straffan, Ireland. The tournament had a purse of $6 million, one of the largest on the DP World Tour calendar. Rory McIlroy won the title after a dramatic playoff against Joakim Lagergren. Both players finished the 72 holes tied at 17-under-par 271. McIlroy secured victory with a birdie on the third playoff hole.

Lagergren finished runner-up, a career-best showing. The tournament fielded 156 players, with 72 making the cut after two rounds. Additionally, this event was a key preparation stop for players ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. Below are five players who outperformed their pre-event odds and rankings with notable results at the tournament.

5 golfers who outperformed their odds at the 2025 Amgen Irish Open

#5. Rafa Cabrera Bello

Rafa Cabrera Bello came into the Amgen Irish Open with 40-to-1 odds. He finished tied for third at 15-under-par. He has five DP World Tour victories, including the 2018 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. His Official World Golf Ranking is 514. His consistency over the four rounds gave him his best finish of the 2025 season. For his result, he earned approximately $378,000 in prize money.

#4. Angel Hidalgo

Angel Hidalgo had long odds near 110-to-1 but finished tied for third at 15-under-par at the Amgen Irish Open. He is a young Spanish golfer, climbing steadily on the European Tour. His world ranking is 258. His performance in Ireland was one of his career-best finishes, earning him about $378,000 in prize money and enhancing his profile.

#3. Angel Ayora

Angel Ayora entered the Amgen Irish Open with 150-to-1 odds. Despite this, he finished tied for fifth at 13-under-par. Ayora is a rookie competing on the DP World Tour. His Official World Golf Ranking is 171. This marked Ayora’s first top-10 finish of the year. The result earned him close to $254,400 in prize money and significant Race to Dubai points.

#2. Adrien Saddier

Adrien Saddier, the 54-hole leader, came in with 90-to-1 odds. He finished tied for fifth place at 13-under-par at the Amgen Irish Open. He has two DP World Tour titles to his name, including the 2024 Betfred British Masters, and holds 120th place in OWGR rank. His four solid rounds brought him near the title, and he collected around $254,400 in earnings.

#1. Joakim Lagergren

Joakim Lagergren had long odds of about 225-to-1 entering the event. He finished second after losing the playoff to Rory McIlroy. The 33-year-old Swedish player had not yet won on the DP World Tour but was known for steady performances. His Official World Golf Ranking is 121 after the Irish Open. Lagergren shot a final-round 66 to force the playoff, securing his best finish to date. He earned around $660,000 in prize money.

