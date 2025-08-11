5 players who overperformed at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship ft. Justin Rose

The 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, held at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, marked the opening event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. This tournament featured the top 70 players from the PGA Tour’s regular season competing for a lucrative prize purse and crucial FedEx Cup points.

Justin Rose’s victory stood out as a historic moment, as he became the oldest European to win on the PGA Tour at age 45, edging out J.J. Spaun in a playoff. Alongside Rose’s triumph, several other players delivered performances that exceeded expectations and shook up the FedEx Cup standings.

5 players who overperformed at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship

5. Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood entered the final round with a one-shot lead, aiming for his first PGA Tour title. Despite a strong start, including a birdie on the 12th hole to regain the lead, Fleetwood faltered in the closing holes. He bogeyed the 17th, allowing Justin Rose and J.J. Spaun to force a playoff. He entered the FedEx St. Jude championship with +2500 odds to win. This marked his 43rd top-10 finish. With his performance, Fleetwood earned 650 FedEx Cup points and took home $1,160,000.

4. Cameron Young

Cameron Young finished the FedEx St. Jude Championship in fifth place. Entering this event, he held +4000 odds but eventually went home with 440 FedEx Cup points and $800,000 from the total prize purse. Young began with a first-round 69 and gradually improved with a second-round 65. He carded 71 in the third round but bounced back with a 64 in the final round.

3. Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler finished tied for sixth at the FedEx St Jude Championship. He began with a first-round 66, followed by rounds of 69, 66, and 69. He entered the FedEx St. Jude Championship with +8000 odds to win and earned 366.667 FedEx Cup points for his finish. He also took home an amount of $670,333.33.

2. J.J. Spaun

U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun demonstrated remarkable consistency, finishing tied for second. He shot a final-round 65. Spaun drained a 20-foot birdie putt on 17 to tie for the lead. He also hit a 30-foot birdie on the second playoff hole but missed a seven-foot birdie attempt on the 18th in the playoff. Spaun entered the FedEx St. Jude Championship with +5000 odds to win, but finished second. For his performance, he earned 1200 FedEx Cup points and $2,160,000.

1. Justin Rose

At 45, Justin Rose became the oldest European to win a PGA Tour event, clinching victory in a dramatic playoff against J.J. Spaun. Starting the final round one stroke behind, Rose closed with a 3-under 67, including birdies on four of his last five holes. Notably, Rose held +10000 odds to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship but won it anyway. He made 2000 FedEx Cup points and earned $3,600,000 for his performance.

