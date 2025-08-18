5 players who over performed their odds at the 2025 BMW Championship ft. Robert MacIntyre

The 2025 BMW Championship wrapped up with Scottie Scheffler taking the title at Castle Pines, but the tournament was not just about the World No. 1 extending his dominance. Several players punched above their weight compared to the odds they carried into the week.

Pre-tournament projections heavily favored names like Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Xander Schauffele, yet a handful of others managed to break through the stacked field and deliver results well beyond betting expectations. From Robert MacIntyre’s inspired runner-up finish to Harry Hall’s top-10 showing, the week highlighted how unpredictable playoff golf can be.

5 players who outperformed their odds at the 2025 BMW Championship

#5 Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler entered the tournament as a +5500 longshot but finished tied for seventh at 7-under par. Fowler kicked off the BMW Championship with a first-round 67, followed it up with rounds of 70, 67, and 69. His finish put him ahead of several higher-favored players and earned an estimated payout of $645,000.

#4 Harry Hall

Harry Hall entered the 2025 BMW Championship holding +6000 odds. However, he claimed solo sixth at 8-under. Hall began with a first round of 68 and improved with a second round of 67. He then shot rounds of 67 and 70 to claim his position. His performance earned him approximately $750,000. Hall added his name to the 2025 Tour championship. His updated FedEx Cup points are 1,475.

#3 Maverick McNealy

Maverick McNealy entered this tournament with +3500 odds. But he surged to a solo third-place finish at 11-under par. He shot a Bogey-free round on the final day with a 66. McNealy’s week included rounds of 70, 64, 69, and 66. His performance rewarded him with a payout of nearly $1,360,000. McNealy secured his name for the upcoming Tour Championship. He currently holds 2,547 FedEx Cup Points.

#2 Sam Burns

Sam Burns, entering the 2025 BMW Championship at +3500, tied for fourth at 10-under, finishing alongside Tommy Fleetwood. Burns showed consistency throughout the week, shooting rounds of 68, 67, 67, and 68, allowing him to outperform expectations. For his performance, Burns earned $910,000 from the total prize purse. Burns is among the ones qualified for the 2025 Tour Championship with FedEx Cup points of 1,871.

#1 Robert MacIntyre

Robert MacIntyre entered the week as one of the least favorites, holding +5500 odds to win. However, he came close to snatching the title with a 13-under runner-up finish. After opening with brilliant rounds of 62, 64, and 68, he faced a challenging Sunday with a final round of 73, but still maintained second place ahead of several big names. MacIntyre earned an estimated $2,160,000, solidifying his status as a serious contender on the PGA Tour. MacIntyre also secured a place at the 2025 Tour Championship. His FedEx Cup points after the BMW Championship are 2,750.

