5 players who over performed their odds at the 2025 BMW Championship ft. Robert MacIntyre

By Rinal Chavda
Published Aug 18, 2025 13:50 GMT
PGA: BMW Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: BMW Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn

The 2025 BMW Championship wrapped up with Scottie Scheffler taking the title at Castle Pines, but the tournament was not just about the World No. 1 extending his dominance. Several players punched above their weight compared to the odds they carried into the week.

Pre-tournament projections heavily favored names like Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Xander Schauffele, yet a handful of others managed to break through the stacked field and deliver results well beyond betting expectations. From Robert MacIntyre’s inspired runner-up finish to Harry Hall’s top-10 showing, the week highlighted how unpredictable playoff golf can be.

5 players who outperformed their odds at the 2025 BMW Championship

#5 Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler entered the tournament as a +5500 longshot but finished tied for seventh at 7-under par. Fowler kicked off the BMW Championship with a first-round 67, followed it up with rounds of 70, 67, and 69. His finish put him ahead of several higher-favored players and earned an estimated payout of $645,000.

#4 Harry Hall

Harry Hall entered the 2025 BMW Championship holding +6000 odds. However, he claimed solo sixth at 8-under. Hall began with a first round of 68 and improved with a second round of 67. He then shot rounds of 67 and 70 to claim his position. His performance earned him approximately $750,000. Hall added his name to the 2025 Tour championship. His updated FedEx Cup points are 1,475.

#3 Maverick McNealy

Maverick McNealy entered this tournament with +3500 odds. But he surged to a solo third-place finish at 11-under par. He shot a Bogey-free round on the final day with a 66. McNealy’s week included rounds of 70, 64, 69, and 66. His performance rewarded him with a payout of nearly $1,360,000. McNealy secured his name for the upcoming Tour Championship. He currently holds 2,547 FedEx Cup Points.

#2 Sam Burns

Sam Burns, entering the 2025 BMW Championship at +3500, tied for fourth at 10-under, finishing alongside Tommy Fleetwood. Burns showed consistency throughout the week, shooting rounds of 68, 67, 67, and 68, allowing him to outperform expectations. For his performance, Burns earned $910,000 from the total prize purse. Burns is among the ones qualified for the 2025 Tour Championship with FedEx Cup points of 1,871.

#1 Robert MacIntyre

Robert MacIntyre entered the week as one of the least favorites, holding +5500 odds to win. However, he came close to snatching the title with a 13-under runner-up finish. After opening with brilliant rounds of 62, 64, and 68, he faced a challenging Sunday with a final round of 73, but still maintained second place ahead of several big names. MacIntyre earned an estimated $2,160,000, solidifying his status as a serious contender on the PGA Tour. MacIntyre also secured a place at the 2025 Tour Championship. His FedEx Cup points after the BMW Championship are 2,750.

Rinal Chavda

Rinal Chavda

Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working.

