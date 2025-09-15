5 players who under performed their odds at the 2025 BMW PGA Championship ft. Rory McIlroy

The 2025 BMW PGA Championship is in the books after four blistering days of action. The DP World Tour event carried a $9 million purse and is part of the Rolex Series, drawing top players from around the world. This year, the tournament also served as final preparation for the European Ryder Cup team heading to Bethpage Black.

The title was decided in a playoff between Sweden’s Alex Noren and France’s Adrien Saddier. Noren emerged victorious with a birdie on the first playoff hole. This was his second BMW PGA Championship win and his 12th European Tour title. Several Ryder Cup players featured prominently in the top positions, but some favorites struggled to meet expectations.

While some players rose to the occasion, five leading contenders fell far short of their pre-tournament odds. Below is a list of those who underperformed from fifth to first.

5 golfers who underperformed their odds entering the BMW PGA Championship

5. Corey Conners

Corey Conners entered the BMW PGA Championship with pre-event odds of +3500. But he missed the cut after scoring 76 and 67 in the first two rounds. His total was 143 strokes, two over the cut line of 141.

Conners is ranked 24th in the Official World Golf Ranking. He has two PGA Tour victories, both at the Valero Texas Open in 2019 and 2023. This season, Conners has earned multiple top-10 finishes, including a tie for fourth at the Tour Championship. Despite his strong form, he was unable to make it to the weekend at Wentworth.

4. Billy Horschel

Billy Horschel came into the BMW PGA Championship as the defending champion. His pre-tournament odds were +5000. He missed the cut after rounds of 73 and 70, finishing at 1-over par or 143 strokes.

Horschel is currently 36th in the Official World Golf Ranking. He has won seven PGA Tour titles, including the FedEx Cup in 2014. This was his first competitive event after recovering from right hip surgery and a five-month break.

3. Rasmus Hojgaard

Rasmus Hojgaard had pre-event odds of +5000. He also missed the cut at Wentworth after finishing five over the cutline. He posted rounds of 74 and 75, which led to his exit. Hojgaard’s current Official World Golf Ranking is 57th. He has secured multiple European Tour victories, including the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

2. Robert MacIntyre

Robert MacIntyre had pre-event odds of +2500 to win the BMW PGA Championship. Although he made the first cut, he missed the secondary cut introduced for this event due to a large field. He posted rounds of 71, 71, and 72 with a total of 214 but missed the second cut line. MacIntyre is ranked ninth in the world.

1. Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood entered the BMW PGA Championship with odds of +1100. However, he finished tied for 46th place. His four rounds were 73, 69, 71, and 67, totaling 280 strokes, 8-under par.

Fleetwood is ranked sixth in the world. Recently, he won his first PGA Tour event at the 2025 Tour Championship and secured the FedEx Cup title. Despite this strong recent form, he was unable to challenge the leaders at Wentworth.

