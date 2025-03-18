5 players who underperformed at The Players 2025 ft Scottie Scheffler

The Players Championship finally wrapped up with its finale on Monday, March 17. Rory McIlroy, who was one of the top favorites to win the title, secured the victory in the event. He defeated JJ Spaun in a playoff to win the second PGA Tour event of the season, having previously won the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

However, some players, including Scottie Scheffler, struggled with their game. Scheffler was the top favorite with odds of +400 (via DraftKings) to win The Players but had a tough time on the greens and finally settled in T20 place.

Below are the five golfers who underperformed their odds at The Players 2025:

5 players who underperformed at The Players 2025

#1 Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler (Image Source: Getty)

Odds: +400

Result: T20

Scheffler had a rough time on the greens at TPC Sawgrass. He started the outing with a round of 69 and only struggled as the game progressed. He played the next three rounds of 70, 72, and 73 to settle in T20 place.

#2 Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +2200

Result: 72

Xander Schauffele also underperformed his odds at The Players. Per DraftKings, his odds to win the tournament were +2200, but the American wrapped up the tournament by finishing last on the leaderboard after making the cut.

He played two decent rounds of 72 and 71 and made the cut but then had a tough time over the weekend, carding 77 in the third round and then 81, and settled in 72nd place.

#3 Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +3000

Result: Missed the Cut

Hideki Matsuyama also had a tough time playing at The Players Championship 2025. Ahead of the competition, he was among the top favorites to win the title with odds of +3000 (via DraftKings). But he even struggled to make the 36-hole cut at the PGA Tour event. The Japanese golfer returned home after playing two rounds of 74 and 70.

#4 Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +1600

Result: Missed the cut

Another big name who underperformed at The Players Championship 2025 is Ludvig Aberg. He started his outing with a round of 71 and then played a round of 75 on the second day and missed the cut. Aberg had odds of +1600 to win the event.

#5 Sungjae Im

Sungjae Im (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +5000

Result: T61

Sungjae Im started the game at The Players with a round of 76 but then improved and carded 66 on the second day and made the cut. But then had a tough time in the final two rounds and finally settled with a score of +6 for T61 place. He had also underperformed his odds.

