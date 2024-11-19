5 players to watch out for at the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship ft. Nelly Korda

The CME Group Tour Championship is this weekend, wrapping up the LPGA Tour season. At the end of the day on Sunday, one golfer will earn the prestigious trophy.

$11 million is up for grabs, and one winner will take home $4 million. It is one of the most lucrative events on the LPGA schedule. Quite a few talented golfers make up this field and have survived this long, but here are a few that stand out.

Top golfers in the CME Group Tour Championship field

5) Ruoning Yin

Ruoning Yin will play the CME Group Tour Championship (Image via Imagn)

Ruoning Yin had some of her best Major outings this year, including a T23 at the Chevron Championship and T12 at the US Women's Open. She also added three wins this season in her third professional year on the LPGA Tour. She had six top-10 finishes this year and is poised for a spectacular finish.

Trending

4) Ayaka Furue

Ayaka Furue is playing well this year (Image via Imagn)

Ayaka Furue hasn't played since the Lotte Championship, but she's been in good form this year. Her outings are T20, T10, T30, T41, T37, T3, win, CUT, T19, T8, T2, T6, T7, T25, T50, T18, T13, T27, 3, T8, T23, T4, and T4. She has had a stellar season coming into Thursday's tee time.

3) Haeran Ryu

Haeran Ryu headlines the CME Group Tour Championship field (Image via Imagn)

Haeran Ryu is second in CME points right now. It is just her second season on the LPGA Tour since turning pro in 2023 and she's having a phenomenal season. She earned her second career win in 2024 at the FM Championship. Last week, she tied for 20th at the Annika and has five top-six finishes in her last seven outings.

2) Lydia Ko

Lydia Ko is playing this weekend (Image via Imagn)

An Olympic gold medalist, Lydia Ko is also ranked third in CME points. The veteran golfer is one to watch this weekend. Ko tied for 14th at the Annika, tied for 12th at the BMW Ladies Championship, and won the Kroger Queen City Championship recently. She's been in good form and could continue with another dominant outing this weekend.

1) Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda is in the CME Group Tour Championship field (Image via Imagn)

By virtually all metrics, Nelly Korda is the top golfer in the field for the CME Group Tour Championship. She's first in CME points heading into the contest, and Korda already has seven wins this season. The golfer is also ranked number one in the Rolex rankings. Korda added her seventh win last weekend at the Annika, so she's also coming off a win when no one else is.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback