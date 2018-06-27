5 players who could win their maiden major championship soon

These players could win their first major very soon.

Owen Clouting CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 27 Jun 2018, 02:59 IST

Major championships are the tournaments which every golfer wants to win. A victory in any of these four tournaments opens up an incredible amount of doors and guarantees a place in history.

Of late, first-time major winners have been very common; out of the last 11 Major championships, nine players won their maiden Major. Who will be next to break through into golf's most elite club?

Here is a list of players I believe are next in line to have their names etched into a major championship trophy.

#1 Rickie Fowler

Official Golf World Ranking: No. 8 Best Major Finish: 2nd (2018 US Masters, 2014 US Open, 2014 The Open)

The most unsurprising name on this list is American star Rickie Fowler, who has to be considered as one of the best players in the world.

Fowler found success and notoriety early on in his career, winning multiple tournaments and raising the trophy for these in his now famous orange outfits, which are linking to his college colours back at Oklahoma State University.

Fowler has so far had an outstanding career. He has won eight times in total, many of these being at some very significant tournaments.

His biggest success was back in 2015 when he fought off Kevin Kisner and Sergio Garcia in a playoff to win The Players Championship, which is often called golf's fifth major.

Fowler has proved himself at every Tour he has played on and is an established Top 10 Golfer in the world and it is clear to see why. With his distance off the tee, ball-striking and incredible short game, he clearly has all the qualities you need to be an all-time great golfer.

Fowler is starting to find himself in the place Sergio Garcia found himself for many years, a player with enough quality to win a major but, for whatever reason, has not been able to get it done.

Multiple top-five finishes and second places have plagued Fowler's career so far and while he has earned a lot of money from these finishes, there is nothing he would love more than to join his good friends Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth as major winners.

Patience, however, is a virtue and if Fowler can keep his confidence high and keep performing consistently, a major championship is surely just around the corner.