5 players who will join LIV Golf next season ft. Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm is the newest addition to the LIV Golf 2024 season. The Spanish professional golfer announced the move amid massive controversy between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed league. However, he isn't the only one to switch his allegiances.

So far, there have been five new additions to LIV Golf with CEO Greg Norman believing that there are more than 8-10 golfers keen on joining the PIF-funded league. Regardless, let's take a look at all 5 players who are set to join LIV Golf next season.

5 players joining LIV Golf next season including Jon Rahm

#1 Jinichiro Kozuma

Jinchiro Kozuma (Image via The golfing Hub )

Jinchiro Kozuma is an unknown entity in the professional golfing world. The Japanese golfer has never played on the PGA Tour but plays primarily on the Japan Tour. The 29-year-old has won twice on the tour and once on the Japan Challenge Tour.

Kozuma got invited to the LIV Golf promotions event and got his place for the 2024 season. The only Japanese golfer in the league has two Major Championship appearances in the 2022 PGA Championship and the 2022 U.S. Open.

#2 Kalle Samooja

Kalle Samooja Joburg Open - Day Two (Image via Getty)

Kalle Samooja is a Finnish professional golfer who plays on the European Tour, also known as the DP World Tour. The 35-year-old has also played on the Asian Tour, Challenge Tour, and the Finnish Tour.

Like Kozuma, Samooja also earned his place in the Saudi-backed league through the promotions event. He scored 65 and 71 on the final day of the event and rightfully earned his place in the league.

#3 Andy Ogletree

Andy Ogletree (Image via Getty)

Ogletree turned professional in 2020 and before that had an illustrious amateur career. The American golfer won the 2019 U.S. Amateur and made his professional debut at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Andy Ogletree has been associated with LIV Golf. The 25-year-old was part of the original 48-man lineup but finished last on the leaderboard, leading to his downfall. Subsequently, he was suspended from the PGA Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour for his association with the Saudi-backed golf league.

#4 Kieran Vincent

Kieran Vincent (Image via LIV Golf)

Kieran Vincent dominated the promotional event and joined his brother Scott for the 2024 season. The Zimbabwean golfer played on the Asian Tour and has just one win to his name at the 2023 International Series Vietnam. He has also played on the PGA Tour Canada.

#5 Jon Rahm

DP World Tour Championship - Day Three

Jon Rahm is easily the biggest name to make his move to LIV Golf. The World No. 3 ranked was swayed by the Saudi-backed league and made the move with an estimated contract of $300 million.

Additionally, the Spanish golfer will also receive his team amid many other benefits. His move to the league has been highly controversial as the golfing world came to a standstill. With 11 PGA Tour wins, 10 DP World Tour wins, and 2 Major Championship wins, Rahm is currently the most prominent golfer to switch his allegiances.