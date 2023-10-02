5 positives that Team USA can draw from Ryder Cup 2023 despite five-point loss

The 2023 Ryder Cup saw Team Europe defeat the visitors, Team USA, by a huge margin of 5 points with the final score at 16.5-11.5. This tournament was the first time America did not win a single match on the opening day's play.

Disappointment was seen over the faces of the American players at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. But they might have taken some positives heading into the next edition at Bethpage, New York in 2025.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and fan favorite Rickie Fowler had a terrible outing in the American colors. Meanwhile, Max Homa, Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark showed some spark that could prove beneficial in future editions of the Cup.

Below are the top five positives that the Americans would be looking at after the conclusion of the 44th edition of the prestigious biennial event:

#5 Take just a week or two off before the tournament

Most of the Team USA players did not play any competitive golf for about a month before the 2023 Ryder Cup. Only Justin Thomas and Max Homa were seen playing in the Fortinet Championship and that too, almost two weeks earlier.

Meanwhile, all 12 playing members of Team Europe were seen playing at the BMW PGA Championship two weeks before the mega event. And that confidence was seen at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.

The American players would do well to take just a week or two off before the start of the Ryder Cup competiton.

#4 Bench strength

The United States has a pretty talented bunch of professional golfers who did not get a chance in the 2023 Ryder Cup. Players like Lucas Glover, Keegan Bradley, Tony Finau, and many more did not make it into Zach Johnson's team but might be seen at the Bethpage event in 2025.

#3 Tried making a comeback in last two sessions

Team USA put on a blistering show in the last two sessions at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. Despite being 9.5-2.5 after Saturday's foursome matches, the visitors fought valiantly in afternoon fourballs winning three out of four matches.

Later on Sunday, they managed to win five and tie two of the 12 singles matches against Team Europe.

#2 Strong and unified locker room

Although players like Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler did not perform up to the mark at the 2023 Ryder Cup, they are still a talented bunch of individuals in Team USA's locker room.

In a sign of bonding, a few of the players were seen mocking the crowd by waving their hats on Saturday for their teammate Patrick Cantlay. Later on, the very next day, they did not wear caps in support of Cantlay.

#1 Max Homa's brilliance

The 32-year-old Burbank-born golfer is considered one of the most skilled golfers in America. At the 2023 Ryder Cup, Homa made a statement through his staggering performance earning 3.5 points for his team.

Max Homa tied as the second highest point getter among all the players at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.