5 reasons why Hideki Matsuyama will win a major championship in 2017

The Japanese is aiming to become only the second ever major champion from Asia.

by Sameer Bahl Top 5 / Top 10 17 Mar 2017, 18:20 IST

Hideki Matsuyama is playing the golf of his life and has already registered five wins in 2016-17 season. He has won 2 official PGA Tour events in the form of the WGC-HSBC Champions and the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Matsuyama also won the Hero World Challenge which is an unofficial PGA Tour event hosted by the Tiger Woods Foundation.

Y.E. Yang of South Korea is the only Asian male golfer to have ever won a major championship. He achieved that historic feat in 2009 at the PGA Championship where he famously beat Tiger Woods.

Matsuyama is presently ranked 4th in the World according to the Official World Golf Rankings and has even won twice at home; this is the highest Hideki has ever been ranked in the world. Just last month, he succesfully defended his Waste Management Phoenix Open crown that put to bed any doubts over his credibility as a future major champion.

He definitely has the character and game to be a dominant figure in golf. Let’s take a look at five reasons why we think he will win a major in 2017:

His desire is burning

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 16: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By MasterCard on March 16, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Hideki Matsuyama being of Asian descent has a poor command of English and finds it tough to convey his ambitions in golf but his grit, strong resolve, focus and complete dedication on the course tells us all that we need to know.

Matsuyama is chasing greatness. Inside him, there is a burning desire to be one of golf’s finest players. During competitions, he enters his own bubble. Where some players prefer to chat to each other during rounds and have a good time, Matsuyama is the opposite.

He stays focused and doesn't let distractions get in the way of reaching his targets. Matsuyama channels his inner hunger and drive towards shooting the best score possible everytime he takes to the golf course. Hideki is happy to sacrifice on-course chatter and fun for more wins, it's a trade-off he seems to be more than willing to make.

“He takes it very seriously,” Adam Scott observed about Matsuyama.

“He has big dreams. I like that about him.”