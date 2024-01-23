5 richest golf caddies in 2024 ranked based on their estimated earnings

Golf caddies make a substantial amount of money by assisting golfers on the course. Professional players earn big from their tournament performances and interestingly, some of their earnings are awarded to their caddies.

In addition to their base pay, caddies receive a portion of the prize money won by their players. If a player wins a tournament, the caddie receives 10% of the winnings; this amount normally drops to 7% if the player places in the top 10, and to 5% for every other finish. Based on the estimated calculation, here are the five richest caddies as of 2024.

5 Richest Golf Caddies in 2024

#1 Harry Diamond: $15 Million

Harry Diamond (Image via Warren Little/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy's caddie, Harry Diamond, is one of the richest caddies in the world. He reportedly has a net worth of more than $15 million, as per Golf Bandit.

The pair have been working together since 2017 and have witnessed plenty of highs and lows over the years. Diamond had played a crucial role in McIlroy's success and when the Irish golfer earned $18 million in prize money from his triumph at the FedEx Cup in 2022, his caddie earned his share of $1.8 million.

McIlroy earned two tournaments in 2023 and that also added a substantial amount to Harry Diamond's wealth.

#2 Michael Greller: $10 million

Michael Greller (Image via Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth's caddie, Michael Grellar, has an estimated net worth of more than $10 million, as per Southampton Golf Club. Grellar has previously worked for Justin Thomas and carried his bag at the time he won the US Amateur in 2010.

Later on, at Thomas' suggestion, Spieth appointed Grellar as his caddie and the two have been together ever since 2013. The pair has won three Majors together and has been going strong.

Michelle Grellar has earned a significant amount while working with Jordan Spieth. In the last season, Spieth has had seven top-7 finishes, making the caddie earn a decent amount. Although the American did not win any tournaments in 2023, his over-the-year performances have helped Grellar add a significant amount to his overall wealth.

#3 Tim Mickelson: $6 million

Tim Mickelson (Image via Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

According to the New Worth Post, Tim Mickelson's net worth is around $6 million, making him one of the richest caddies in the world. The former Olympic medalist carries the bag of his brother, Phil Mickelson, in professional tournaments.

Phil currently plays on LIV Golf and was ranked in the top 10 highest earners of 2023 by Forbes. As the American golfer made tremendous money on the Saudi Arabian circuit, his caddie also had financial gain.

Phil tied for second place at the Masters last year and if 7 percent of his earnings had been awarded to his caddie, Tim would have made $22,678 from the Major event.

#4 Adam Hayes: $3 million

Adam Hayes (Image via Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

With an estimated net worth of $3 million as per The Golf Bandit, Jon Rahm's caddie Adam Hayes is among one of the richest caddies as of 2024. He has made a tremendous amount from Rahm's successful PGA Tour in 2022–23.

As per the aforementioned outlet, Hayes's annual salary is around $520,000 and has pocketed a decent amount in 2023.

Jon Rahm won four tournaments, including a major last year. If we calculate the 10 percent of Rahm's four victory earnings, it would roughly be around $1 million. In addition to that, Rahm also had ten top-10 finishes, adding a subsequent amount to Hayes' wealth.

#5 Ted Scott: $1 million to $4 million

Ted Scott (Image via Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler's caddie Ted Scott is one of the richest golf caddies in the world. His estimated net worth, as per Southampton Golf Club, is around $1 million to $4 million. He has been working with Scheffler since 2021 and has carried the golfer's bag on his big wins, including the Masters 2022.

Scottie Scheffler is the 2022–23 PGA Tour Player of the Year. He has not missed the cut in any tournaments and won two official PGA Tour events last season.

Scheffler has earned $4.5 million from his victory at The Players Championship and $3.6 million at The WM Phoenix Open in 2023. If Scott had received 10 percent of the prize money at both tournaments, he would have made an estimated $810K.

The current world No. 1 also had 17 top-10 finishes last season on the PGA Tour and calculating 7 percent of them will make Scott's total earnings more than $1 million last season.