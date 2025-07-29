5 rookies who still have the chance to make it to the FedEx Cup Playoffs ft. Rasmus Hojgaard

The Wyndham Championship is the final event of the PGA Tour’s regular season. After this, only the top 70 players in the FedExCup standings will move on to the Playoffs, starting with the FedEx St. Jude Championship. For rookies like Rasmus Hojgaard, it’s a big moment. A strong finish here could change their career path by helping them qualify for the playoffs and, eventually, the 2026 Signature Events, which come with bigger prize money and more FedExCup points.Here are five rookies currently outside the top 70 who could still qualify, but only with standout performances in North Carolina.Five rookies who need big finishes at Wyndham to stay in the FedExCup race1. Rasmus Højgaard (Rank: 82)Rasmus Højgaard needs at least a T4 finish (three-way tie) at the Wyndham Championship to move into the top 70 in the FedExCup standings. The Danish rookie has had a steady 2025 season, making 12 cuts in 17 starts. He earned a runner-up finish at the Zurich Classic while partnering with his twin brother Nicolai and posted a solid T16 at The Open. Højgaard skipped last week’s 3M Open to rest and prepare for this crucial FedExCup event. Since turning pro in 2019, he has made 39 PGA Tour starts but is still searching for his first win. He is currently ranked 79th in the OWGR.2. William Mouw (Rank: 80)William Mouw won the ISCO Championship and finished T7 at the 3M Open, which helped him move up from 153rd to 80th in the FedExCup standings. To get into the FedEx Cup Playoffs, he now needs to finish at least solo 11th this week. In his rookie season, Mouw has played 19 PGA Tour events, recording three top-10s and four top-25 finishes, though he’s missed nine cuts. Mouw turned pro in 2023 and currently holds the 110th spot in the OWGR. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post3. Karl Vilips (Rank: 83)Karl Vilips had a strong start to the season with a win at the Puerto Rico Open and a T4 at the Zurich Classic. But a recent run of five consecutive missed cuts has hurt his playoff chances. Now, the Australian rookie must finish at least solo 4th at Wyndham to move inside the top 70. Vilips, who turned pro in 2024 after a standout college career at Stanford, has played 16 events this season and made the cut in seven. He currently holds the 128th spot in the OWGR.4. Danny Walker (Rank: 91)Danny Walker’s T6 finish at THE PLAYERS Championship gave him a big points boost. But since then, he has missed six straight cuts and dropped to 91st in the standings. He needs to finish at least solo 3rd this week to keep his season going. Walker turned pro in 2018 and has played in 20 PGA Tour events, 19 of those in this season. He has made the cut in eight events and is currently ranked 217th in the OWGR.5. Isaiah Salinda (Rank: 100)Isaiah Salinda’s best result this season came at the Mexico Open, where he finished third. But he hasn’t had many strong performances since. To qualify for the Playoffs, he now needs to finish in a two-way tie for second or better at Wyndham. This year, he has played 18 events, made the cut in 11 of them, with two top-10s and three top-15 finishes. He turned pro in 2019 and is currently ranked 178th in the OWGR.