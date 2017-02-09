5 Rookies to watch out for on the Professional Golf Tour of India in 2017

An in-depth look at the top amateur golfers of India who are making the leap to professional golf this year

by Sameer Bahl Top 5 / Top 10 09 Feb 2017, 11:05 IST

Dhruv Sheoran

Dhruv Sheoran, the Pune-based golfer, scripted a big win at the final stage of the Q-School series in January.

The 22-year-old seemed to be unfazed by the fact that there were some seasoned professionals chasing him as he added two more birdies against a lone bogey on the back-nine on Sunday to post his second straight 69 and surprise one and all with his sensational victory.

Dhruv, who was ranked 23rd on the Indian amateur circuit in 2016, said, "It's been an unbelievable fortnight for me. I'm delighted as it's my first ever win since I began playing golf at the junior level.”

Although Dhruv, a serving Army officer's son who originally hails from Bhiwani, Haryana, intends to take his time to turn professional and follow a calculated route, he will be one to look out for in years to come if his impressive Q-school journey is anything to go by.