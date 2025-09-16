5 Ryder Cup players who made big world ranking moves in 2025 ft. J.J. Spaun

The 2025 Ryder Cup will be held from September 26 to 28 at Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York. Team Europe will be led by Luke Donald, backed by vice captains Thomas Bjorn, Edoardo Molinari, Jose Maria Olazabal, Francesco Molinari, and Alex Noren.

Team USA is led by Keegan Bradley, with Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Kisner, Jim Furyk, and Gary Woodland as vice captains. The event features 28 matches spread over three days, foursomes and fourballs on the first two days, and singles on the final day. Bethpage Black is a tough par-71 course and is known for its length and challenging setup, favoring long hitters. Among the 2025 Ryder Cup players, there are 5 golfers whose OWGR rank has significantly jumped since 2024.

5 Ryder Cup golfers whose OWGR rank went up from the 2024 season to the 2025 season

5. Daniel Berger

Daniel Berger was ranked 126th on the OWGR at the end of 2024. By September 2025, he moved up to 44th. He joined the PGA Tour back in 2015. Since then, he has secured four PGA Tour wins, including the 2016 and 2017 FedEx ST. Jude Classic, 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, and 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Berger appeared in 21 events this season, highlighted by a runner-up place at the WM Phoenix Open. He also secured a T3 position at the RBC Heritage.

4. Harris English

Harris English entered the 2025 season ranked 73rd at the end of 2024. However, he steadily rose to No. 10th by September 2025. He kicked off the 2025 season by winning the Farmers Insurance Open in January with a score of 8-under par. He finished second at the Open Championship at Royal Portrush and was runner-up at the PGA Championship with a score of 11 under par. He came fourth at the Travelers Championship and placed 13th at the Tour Championship. He made the Ryder Cup team in September.

3. Andrew Novak

Andrew Novak was ranked 123rd at the end of 2024. By September 2025, he had risen to 32nd. He won the Zurich Classic in April, playing with Ben Griffin and posting 28-under par as a team. He finished third at the Farmers Insurance Open and T3 at the Valero Texas Open. He made the top 10 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and made a birdie on a par 5 during the TOUR Championship. He is 29 years old and has one PGA Tour win. He's all set to appear at the 2025 Ryder Cup.

2. Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed was ranked 128th at the end of 2024. He climbed to 46th in September 2025. He won LIV Golf Dallas in June after a playoff. At the U.S. Open in Oakmont, he made an albatross on the par-5 fourth hole. He made the cut at the PGA Championship and finished eleventh at LIV Golf Miami. He helped lead the 4Aces to win the LIV Team Championship in August. He is 35 years old and has nine PGA Tour wins. He significantly finished third at the Masters Tournament this season.

1. J.J. Spaun

J.J. Spaun was ranked 119th at the end of 2024. He jumped to 7th in September 2025 ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup. He won the U.S. Open at Oakmont in June. He finished 1-under par and sank a 64-foot birdie putt on the final hole to win by two strokes.

Spaun also finished third at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He finished tied for second at the Players Championship in March. Spaun also finished second at the Cognizant Classic at The Palm Beach. He is 34 years old and has two career PGA Tour wins.

