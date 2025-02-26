5 sleeper picks for the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches ft. Nicolai Hojgaard

The 2025 Cognizant Classic is the PGA Tour's next stop after the conclusion of the Mexico Open last week, where Brian Campbell won the title with a 20 under in total. The Cognizant Classic will take place from February 27 to March 2 and it has chosen PGA National Members Club as its venue.

The Cognizant Classic will boast a purse of $9.2 million and several top-tier PGA Tour golfers like Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, and Brian Harman will tee off for the event. While there are popular names in the field, some underdogs might have a chance to win the winner's trophy. Here's a list of five such sleeper picks for the event:

Five sleeper picks for the 2025 Cognizant Classic

#Nicolai Hojgaard

Nicolai Hojgaard - Source: Imagn

According to the PGA Tour, Nicolai Hojgaard’s odds to win the 2025 Cognizant Classic are +6000. Hojgaard has had one top-10 finish on the PGA Tour in 2025 and it was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld with a T8 finish after scoring 16 under 268. He had another T36 finish at the WM Phoenix Open with a score of 7 under 277.

Hojgaard also played at the DP World Tour's Nedbank Golf Challenge and the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, where he finished at T24 and T65 with 3 over 291 and 2 over 290, respectively.

#Zach Johnson

Zach Johnson - Source: Imagn

Zach Johnson's odds to win the PGA Tour tournament are +200. Johnson played in three PGA Tour tournaments in 2025 and the first appearance was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished at T21 with a score of 10 under 270. Then, he missed the American Express cutline and finished at T48 at the Farmers Insurance Open. Last year, Johnson played at the Cognizant Classic and finished at T21 with 10 under 274.

#Matt Kuchar

Matt Kuchar- Source: Imagn

According to CBS Sports, Matt Kuchar’s odds to win the Cognizant Classic are +12000. The player participated in the PGA Tour event last year and missed the cutline. This year, he played at the Sony Open in Hawaii and The American Express to finish at T21 and T43 with 10 under 270 and 12 under 276, respectively.

#Ryan Fox

Ryan Fox- Source: Imagn

According to CBS Sports, Ryan Fox’s odds for the PGA Tour event are +11000. Fox missed the cutline at the last PGA Tour event, the Mexico Open, and finished at T63 at the WM Phoenix Open. Last year, he played at the Cognizant Classic and finished at T35 with a score of 8 under 276.

#Beau Hossler

Beau Hossler - Source: Imagn

Beau Hossler's odds to win are +7000 and he also played at last year's Cognizant Classic to finish at T28. Hossler played five tournaments in 2025. His best finish was at the American Express with a T12. His last tournament was the Mexico Open, where he missed the cutline.

