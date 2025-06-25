5 sleeper picks for the Rocket Classic 2025 ft. Stephan Jaeger

The PGA Tour's current stop is the Rocket Classic, and the tournament will take place this week from June 26 to 29 at the Detroit Golf Club in Michigan, USA. The tournament welcomes 156 players to play on Thursday, and the event has a cut system after two rounds.

These golfers will fight for the $9.6 million purse, and there are some dark horses in the field who might surprise with their performance at the PGA Tour tournament. Here's a list of five sleeper picks for the 2025 Rocket Classic.

5 Sleeper picks at the 2025 Rocket Classic

1) Stephan Jaeger

Stephan Jaeger at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - First Round - Source: Imagn

Stephan Jaeger played at the Rocket Mortgage Classic last year and couldn't make the cutline after shooting 75 and 70 over the two rounds. He finished at T9 at the Detroit Golf Club in 2023, and that year, he scored 18 under. This year, his best finish was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he landed at T3 after shooting 15 under.

2) Chris Gotterup

Chris Gotterup at the Charles Schwab Challenge - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Chris Gotterup finished at T67 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic last year after scoring 3 under. In 2023, he didn't play the event, and in 2022, he finished at T49 with 70-71-67-72. His best 2025 finishes came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic with T13 after scoring 11 under, the CJ CUP Byron Nelson with T15 after scoring 15 under, and the Puerto Rico Open with T16 after scoring 15 under.

3) Thriston Lawrence

Thriston Lawrence at the U.S. Open - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Thriston Lawrence didn't play at the Rocket Mortgage Classic last year. This year, the golfer had nine missed cutlines, including the Texas Children's Houston Open, the Masters Tournament, and the PGA Championship. His last tournament was the US Open, where he finished at T12 after shooting 6 over. Lawrence’s best finish this year was a T4 at the Soudal Open with 10 under.

4) Patrick Fishburn

Patrick Fishburn at the Charles Schwab Challenge - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Patrick Fishburn played at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2024 and finished at T25. The golfer shot 10 under in total. Fishburn didn't appear at the tournament in 2023. This year, the golfer had two top 10 finishes, and these came at the Sony Open in Hawaii with a T6 after scoring 13 under and the Valero Texas Open with a T5 after shooting 4 under.

5) Beau Hossler

Beau Hossler at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Last year, Beau Hossler finished at T31 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic after scoring 9 under. In 2023, he missed the cutline at the event by scoring 3 under. This year, Hossler had three top 20 finishes, and they came at The American Express with T12, the Farmers Insurance Open with T15, and the PGA Championship with T19.

