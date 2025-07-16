5 sleeper picks for The Open Championship ft. Brian Harman

The Open Championship is the last major of the PGA Tour schedule, and it will take place this week from July 17. The tournament, starting on Thursday, is a four-day event with a cut system, and the tournament will take place at the Dunluce Course, flaunting a $17 million purse.

Ad

The tournament welcomes top-tier golfers in the field, including Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, and more. Apart from the popular names, some underdogs might surprise at the event. Hence, here's a list of five sleeper picks for the Open Championship:

5 sleeper picks for the 2025 Open Championship

1) Brian Harman

Brian Harman at the Truist Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn

Brian Harman played the Open Championship last year and finished at T60 with 11 over as the total score. Before that, He also played in the 2023 Open Championship and finished in first place with 13 under in total. This year, Harman won the Valero Texas Open with a score of 9 under. He also had two top 10 finishes in 2025 at the RBC Heritage and the Travelers Championship with 14 under and 10 under, respectively.

Ad

Trending

2) Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick at the Rocket Mortgage Classic - First Round - Source: Imagn

Matt Fitzpatrick played the Open Championship last year and landed at T50 with a total score of 9 over. Before that, he played at the 2023 Open Championship and finished at T41 with 2 over. This year, he had three top 10 finishes at the PGA Championship, the Rocket Classic, and the Genesis Scottish Open with 4 under, 19 under, and 12 under, respectively.

Ad

3) Matthew Jordan

Matthew Jordan at the U.S. Open - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Matthew Jordan played in the Open Championship last year and finished at T10 with an even-par score. Before that, in 2023, Jordan again had a T10 finish at the Open Championship with a score of 4 under in total. In 2025, Jordan played three PGA Tour tournaments and missed cuts in two of them. At the Puerto Rico Open, he landed at T45 with 11 under.

Ad

4) Sam Burns

PGA: Travelers Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn

Sam Burns landed at T31 at the Open Championship last year with 6 over in total. Before that, he played at the Open Championship in 2023 and missed the cut line after scoring 6 over. In 2025, he finished in second place at the RBC Canadian Open, and apart from that, he had three more top 10 finishes at the Sentry, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, and the U.S. Open with T8, T5, and T7, respectively.

Ad

5) Ryan Fox

Ryan Fox at the RBC Canadian Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn

In 2024, Ryan Fox finished at T25 at the Open Championship with 5 over, and in 2023, he landed at T52 at the Open Championship with 4 over. This year, he won the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic with 15 under and had another victory at the RBC Canadian Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More