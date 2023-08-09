5 sleeper picks to watch at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship

The 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship is all set to begin on Thursday, August 10. The first of the three events on the FedEx Cup Playoffs four-day event will take place at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, with a 70-player field.

While all eyes will be on the best of the golfers this week, there are a few names outside the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings who might impress at the TPC Southwind.

Here's a look at five sleeper picks to watch at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

5 sleeper picks at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship

1) Alex Smalley

Smalley finished 51st in the FedEx Cup standings after making 18 cuts in 28 starts this season. He has four top 10 finishes and two of them came in the past five starts, including a joint runner-up at the John Deere Classic.

With no pressure to cut Memphis, Smalley is expected to do well this week given his ball-striking ability.

2) Thomas Detry

The 30-year-old rookie from Belgium has made 19 cuts in 24 starts this season and finished 10 times in the top 25 this season.

Currently sitting 52nd in the FedEx Cup standings, Detry is expected to make it to the BMW Championship. He is -250 to finish in the top 40 this week.

3) Hideki Matsuyama

Matsuyama was one of the favorites to win the Wyndham Championship but failed to even make it to the weekend. However, he is expected to do well this week.

The eight-time PGA Tour winner has made it to the Tour Championship in all nine starts in the Playoffs. This year too, he is +115 to make a top-20 finish in the Playoffs.

4) Cam Davis

The 28-year-old Australian had a mixed 2022–23 season, with five top 10s and 11 missed cuts in 24 starts. Currently 62nd in the FedEx Cup, he is +170 to make a top 20 finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week.

Last year, Davis made a T13 finish in the Playoffs, and this year he will be hoping to continue from where he left off.

5) J.J. Spaun

In each of his last four starts, the 32-year-old golfer has made it into the top 40, including a T10 at the Barracuda Championship.

Spaun, who finished T42 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship last week, is known for his ball striking. However, his underrated short game might come in handy this week. He is -200 to make a top-40 finish this week.