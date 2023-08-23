5 sleeper picks to watch at the 2023 Tour Championship

The 2023 Tour Championship is just a day away and only the top 30 players on the FedEx Cup rankings will compete at the Tour Championship. The tournament is scheduled to be played at East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta, and will fetch the winner a massive 18 million.

The playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, was won by Lucas Glover. Last week at Olympia Fields North Course in the 2023 BMW Championship, Viktor Hovland shot a terrific last-round to win his fifth PGA Tour title.

However, all the golfers on the field will start with some points before the final playoff tournament. Scottie Scheffler, who is leading the FedEx Cup rankings, will start with 10 under-seed in the 2023 Tour Championship.

Before heading to the final event of the FedEx Cup playoffs, there are some sleeper picks, who might perform decently at the East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta this weekend.

Without further ado, let's have a closer look at our top five sleeper picks for this week's event at the East Lake Golf Course, in Atlanta.

#5 Rickie Fowler

The fan-favorite American golfer has had a decent season so far. Despite his below-average performance in the FedEx St. Jude Championship and BMW Championship, he would certainly look for better leaderboard standings in the final playoff event.

Rickie Fowler will start with a 3-under seed in the 2023 Tour Championship.

#4 Brian Harman

In the first event of the FedEx playoffs, the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Brian Harman had a decent outing and finished T31 on the leaderboard. Later on, at the 2023 BMW Championship, he had an incredible T5 finish.

The Champion Golfer of the Year will start with a 4-under seed at the East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta.

#3 Wyndham Clark

The 2023 US Open Champion has two wins this season. However, his fortunes changed after winning the major tournament. He has not finished in the top 10 in the last five events.

However, Wyndham Clark has finished ninth on the FedEx Cup rankings and will start his campaign at the 2023 Tour Championship with a 4-under seed.

#2 Xander Schauffele

The seven-time PGA Tour title winner had a pretty amazing season so far. He is already in contention to make it into the United States Ryder Cup team. But, he is still shy of a win in the 2022-23 season and he can fulfill that at the Atlanta event.

Xander Schauffele's record at the East Lake Golf Course speaks for itself. He will start his campaign with a 3-under seed.

#1 Max Homa

The Burbank-born golfer had a sensational first two FedEx Cup playoff events. He finished T6 and T5 in the FedEx St. Jude Championship and BMW Championship, respectively. Despite topping the leaderboard in the latter event, he slipped to lose it eventually.

However, Max Homa has great chances to turn things upside down at the 2023 Tour Championship. He started with a win this season and will have a 4-under advantage heading to Atlanta. Henceforth, he will look for a win to conclude his season.