5 sleeper picks to watch at Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 ft. Ryo Hisatsune

The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge is set to be played at the iconic Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, from Thursday, May 22, to Sunday, May 25. One hundred and thirty-five of the PGA Tour's best golfers have their eyes set on winning the biggest slice of the $9.5 million purse.

Ad

As with many fans and golf analysts alike, Scottie Scheffler is the most popular pick to win the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. However, there are several players who have displayed immense capability to win this week after boasting great performances so far this season.

Here's a look at five sleeper picks for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge:

#1 Ryo Hisatsune

Ryo Hisatsune, PGA Championship (Image via Imagn)

According to Bleacher Nation, Ryo Hisatsune bears odds of 125/1 to win the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. The Japanese golfer has posted great results on the PGA Tour this year, leading fans to believe a victory is loading.

Ad

Trending

Ranked 91st in the world, he has recorded three finishes inside the top 10 in the last three months, including two top-five finishes in his last 10 appearances. Hisatsune placed tied for 37th place at last week's PGA Championship.

Hisatsune bears positive numbers in all strokes gained fields and is one of the more consistent drivers on the circuit.

#2 Pierceson Coody

Pierceson Coody, Puerto Rico Open (Image via Getty)

Pierceson Coody is playing on the PGA Tour under a conditional status. As he seeks to make his 8th start of the season on the circuit this week, the PGA Tour says that he bears +1,100 odds of placing inside the top five.

Ad

Ranked 174th in the world, Coody is one of the top players on the Korn Ferry Tour. The Texas native stunned the golf community with his performance during last year's edition of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Coody posted rounds of 67, 65, 69, and 74 to total an impressive 5-under par for the week to tie for fifth place. Having played 20 rounds on the PGA Tour this season, he has posted 16 rounds under par.

#3 Robert MacIntyre

Robert MacIntyre, Masters Tournament (Image via Imagn)

According to CBS Sports, Robert MacIntyre bears odds of +4,000 to win the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. In twelve starts this year, he has recorded four finishes inside the top 15.

Ad

The Scottish golfer ranks inside the top 38 in all strokes gained metrics except around the green. MacIntyre ranks 15th in strokes gained off the tee and 38th in approach to the green, sure to give him a leg up at Colonial this week.

#4 Ryan Gerard

Ryan Gerard, PGA Championship (Image via Imagn)

According to CBS Sports, Ryan Gerard bears odds of +6,500 to win the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. With three finishes in the top 10 over the past few months, many analysts see him winning his maiden title this week.

Ad

Texas has been a source of good luck to Gerard. He finished in ninth and second at the Texas Children's Houston Open and the Valero Texas Open, respectively, earlier this year.

Gerard is ranked inside the top 14 in total strokes gained and proves to be a force with his putter. He also leads the PGA Tour with the most eagles. He has recorded 12 eagles in 15 starts.

#5 Si Woo Kim

Si Woo Kim, PGA Championship (Image via Imagn)

Si Woo Kim is on the hunt to earn his fifth victory on the PGA Tour. The Korean golfer has placed inside the top 17 in his last three appearances. Kim's performance during last week's PGA Championship left fans stunned by his capabilities.

Having tied for eighth place last week at a Major championship, he bears odds of +4,500 heading into the Charles Schwab Challenge. Kim is ranked 20th in total strokes gained with an adjusted scoring average of 70.713, which ranks him 39th on the PGA Tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More