5 sleeper picks to watch at FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 ft. Wyndham Clark

This week, the PGA Tour pros will tee off at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The tournament will begin with its first round on Thursday, August 7, and will have its finale on Sunday, August 10.

It will feature the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings, including the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and others. The field also includes players such as Wyndham Clark and Chris Kirk.

Below is the list of the five sleeper picks to watch at the St. Jude Championship.

5 sleeper picks to watch at FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025

#1. Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark (Image Source: Imagn)

Clark had a decent season on the PGA Tour in 2025. He started his campaign at The Sentry with a T15 finish but missed the cut at The American Express. However, he later recorded some decent finishes, which include a T5 at the Texas Children's Houston Open and a T4 at The Open Championship. In his last outing at the 3M Open, he recorded a T12 finish and looks forward to his first win of the season this week.

#2. Emiliano Grillo

Emiliano Grillo (Image Source: Imagn)

Another sleeper pick for the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship is Emiliano Grillo. The Argentine golfer started the campaign at the Sony Open but missed the cut in his first two outings. He struggled with his game at the start of the season, but bounced back with a T18 finish at the Valero Texas Open. Some of his other good finishes this season include runner-up at the John Deere Classic and T19 at the US Open.

#3. Nico Echavarria

Nico Echavarria (Image Source: Imagn)

Nico Echavarria settled in 62nd place in the FedEx Cup standings after the Wyndham Championship and secured a spot at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He had a decent season this year and is one of the sleeper picks for the tournament. He was runner-up at the Sony Open in Hawaii, while some of his other good finishes included T16 at the Valspar Championship, T6 at the Rocket Classic, and T19 at the Wyndham Championship.

#4. Daniel Berger

Daniel Berger (Image Source: Imagn)

Another sleeper pick for the FedEx St. Jude Championship is Daniel Berger. This season on the PGA Tour, out of the 19 tournaments he played, he made the cut in 15 and had one runner-up finish. He also had two finishes in the top 10. He last competed at The Open Championship and settled in T30. Meanwhile, his notable finishes this season are T2 at the WM Phoenix Open, solo 12th at the Genesis Invitational, and T15 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

#5. Chris Kirk

Chris Kirk (Image Source: Imagn)

Chris Kirk had competed in 21 tournaments and made the cut in 14 of them. He was the runner-up at the Rocket Classic, T22 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, T12 at the US Open, and T14 at the 3M Open. He settled in T5 at the Wyndham Championship.

