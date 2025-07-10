5 sleeper picks to watch at Genesis Scottish Open 2025 ft. Ryan Fox

A week ahead of the Open Championship, players are scheduled to compete in the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, which will start on Thursday, July 10, at The Renaissance Club. The tournament will feature a full-sized field of players from the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour, as it’s a co-sanctioned event of both circuits.

Some big names playing this week include Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, and Rory McIlroy. The field also contains some sleeper picks, such as Ryan Fox.

Below are the five sleeper picks playing at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open:

5 sleeper picks to watch at Genesis Scottish Open 2025

#1. Ryan Fox

Ryan Fox (Image Source: Imagn)

Ryan Fox has been impressive this season on the PGA Tour and also in DP World Tour events. He struggled at the start of the season on the PGA Tour but had a decent outing as the season progressed.

Fox won the OneFlight Myrtle Beach Classic and then the RBC Canadian Open on the circuit. Meanwhile, in the DP World Tour 2024–25 season, he played in two tournaments and recorded decent finishes. He settled in T10 at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and T27 at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship.

#2. Matthew Jordan

Matthew Jordan (Image Source: Imagn)

Matthew Jordan is another sleeper pick to watch at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. The English golfer has only played two PGA Tour events this season and had some decent outings on the DP World Tour.

Jordan was the runner-up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge and then settled in T10 at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, T6 at the Porsche Singapore Classic, and solo 12th at the Hero Indian Open.

#3. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (Image Source: Imagn)

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen was the runner-up at the Puerto Rico Open and settled in T12 at the U.S. Open. On the DP World Tour, he also had some amazing finishes and is one of the sleeper picks for this week's Genesis Scottish Open.

Neergaard-Petersen was the runner-up at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters and settled in fourth at the Hainan Open Classic. Some of his other strong finishes from this DP World Tour are T8 at the BMW Australian PGA Championship, T10 at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, and T10 at the Volvo China Open.

#4. Harry Hall

Harry Hall (Image Source: Imagn)

Another sleeper pick for the Genesis Scottish Open is Harry Hall. The English golfer is playing in his first DP World Tour event of the season, while on the PGA Tour, he had a few decent finishes in 2025.

Hall started the campaign at The Sentry and settled in T8, followed by T10 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He last competed at the Rocket Classic, where he started the game with an opening round of 66, followed by the next three rounds of 67, 68, and 69 to settle in T13.

#5. Romain Langasque

Romain Langasque (Image Source: Imagn)

Romain Langasque settled in third place at the Genesis Scottish Open in 2024 and has been having a decent outing on the 2024- 25 DP World Tour season.

Langasque tied for second at the Nedbank Golf Challenge, while some of his other notable finishes are T9 at the Soudal Open, T26 at the Volvo China Open, and T19 at the Joburg Open. However, in his last three outings, he missed the cut, and it would be interesting to see if he could bounce back at the Genesis Scottish Open.

