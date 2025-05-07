5 sleeper picks to watch at Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 ft. Davis Riley

The Myrtle Beach Classic is this weekend. It serves as an alternate tournament to the Truist Championship. Because that is a Signature Event, the rest of the PGA Tour, excluding the top names who've been granted access to the Truist, are playing in Myrtle Beach.

Ad

Despite a slightly diluted field, there are still a lot of talented golfers playing, and some of them could surprise this weekend. Here are a few players to keep an eye out for.

Sleeper picks for Myrtle Beach Classic

5) Ryo Hisatsune

Watch out for Ryo Hisatsune (Image via Imagn)

Prior to missing the cut (at -1) at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Ryo Hisatsune had two straight top-18 finishes. He was T18 at the RBC Heritage, a Signature Event, and T5 at the Valero Texas Open, so he's in good form and could be someone to watch.

Ad

Trending

4) Joel Dahmen

Joel Dahmen could do well this week (Image via Imagn)

Joel Dahmen missed the cut at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson, but the last time he was in a similar event to the Myrtle Beach Classic, he nearly won. A late collapse in the fourth round cost him, but he still shot -13 at the Corales Puntacana Championship and finished tied for second. He also shot -4 at the Byron Nelson, so it's not as if he struggled mightily.

Ad

3) Davis Riley

Davis Riley is being underrated (Image via Imagn)

Of those with listed odds on CBS Sports' report, Davis Riley is dead last at +6000. This doesn't mean he's the longest shot to win it, but he is being severely underrated. This is a player who has two top-10 finishes in 2025, including a solo seventh at the Valspar Championship. He's made nine cuts this year, and he could put in another good outing this week.

Ad

2) Sami Valimaki

Sami Valimaki is a sleeper pick (Image via Imagn)

Sami Valimaki is 40-1 to win the Myrtle Beach Classic. The model that has predicted several recent Major championships correctly believes he is in for a really good outing. He has a much stronger chance to win it than his odds would imply, so he could be a player to keep an eye on this week. Valimaki's game is all about approaches and not long drives, which should work well at this course.

Ad

1) Chris Gotterup

Chris Gotterup is the defending champion (Image via Imagn)

Chris Gotterup is the defending champion at the Myrtle Beach Classic. Everyone is working to dethrone him, but he doesn't even have the best odds of winning. He beat everyone last year, but there are five golfers with stronger odds of doing that this year. While +3300 is good and he has a very good chance of repeating, this suggests he might be a little underrated among the players in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More