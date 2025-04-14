5 'surprise packages' feat. Corey Connors at the 2025 Masters

The 2025 Masters finally wrapped up with its final and fourth round on Sunday, April 13, at the Augusta National Golf Course. Rory McIlroy, who was among the favorites to win the Major, seized victory in the tournament by registering a win over Justin Rose in a playoff.

Last week's Masters was full of surprises, and some players, such as Corey Conners, stole the limelight with their stunning performances. Below are the five surprising packages at the Masters 2025:

Five surprise packages at the 2025 Masters

#1. Corey Conners

Corey Conners (Image Source: Getty)

Corey Conners was pretty impressive with his game at the Masters 2025 and settled in T8, which surprised fans and analysts alike.

Conners started the game with an amazing Round of 68 on the first day and then two back-to-back rounds of 70. In the final round, however, he struggled and played a round of 75 and slipped down five spots on the leaderboard to settle in T8.

#2. Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed (Image Source: Getty)

LIV golfer Patrick Reed was also impressive at the Masters. He started his campaign with a round of 71, followed by one more round of 70 to make the cut. In the last two rounds, he scored 69 and finally wrapped up with a total of 9-under and settled in solo third place.

#3. Sungjae Im

Sungjae Im (Image Source: Imagn)

Sungjae Im’s performance at the Masters 2025 was also remarkable. The South Korean golfer started the outing with the opening round of 71 and then scored 70 on the second day. He had a decent outing in the third round of the Major and played a round of 71 followed by the final round of 69 to settle in T5.

#4. Zach Johnson

Zach Johnson (Image Source: Imagn)

Zach Johnson's performance at the Masters was also surprising for fans. In the seven tournaments he played on the PGA Tour prior to the Masters, he struggled with his game and missed the cut in three.

At the 2025 Masters, Johnson started with a round of 72 and then carded 74 but still managed to make the cut. He played the third round of 66 followed by the final of 71 to finally settle in T8 at the Major.

#5. Max Homa

Max Homa (Image- Source: Getty)

Max Homa came to the Masters after missing the cut in four back-to-back events. He was having a terrible time on the PGA Tour this season, but the Masters had a different story. He played the four rounds of 74, 70, 69, and 71 to settle in the T12 position.

