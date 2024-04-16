Scottie Scheffler won the second major of his career at the Masters 2024. The American golfer took the lead in the second round and extended it until the final, emerging victorious at the event.

Scheffler displayed outstanding performance throughout the game, shooting three under-par rounds. He secured a fabulous four-stroke victory over Ludvig Aberg.

Last week's Masters 2024 was the home of amazing stories and created many records. On that note, here are five takeaways from Scottie Scheffler's victory at the Masters 2024.

5 takeaways from Scottie Scheffler's 2024 Masters win

#1 29th times Masters winner emerges from the final group

It was the 29th time that the Masters winner emerged from the final group on Sunday in the last 34 editions of the Augusta event. It is important to note that Scheffler entered the final round as the tournament's leader. He teed it up in the final group on Sunday with Collin Morikawa.

#2 Scottie Scheffler became the fourth youngest player to Masters twice

Scottie Scheffler became the fourth youngest player in the history of the Masters to win the Augusta event twice. Before him, Jack Nicklaus won two Masters at the age of 25. Tiger Woods also did it at the age of 25, while Seve Ballesteros won it when he was 26.

Scottie Scheffler, who is 27 now, won his second Masters title on Sunday, April 14.

#3 Scheffler played another tournament without over-par round

Expand Tweet

Scottie Scheffler played another tournament with all four rounds at an even or under-par score. He did not shoot any round over par since the beginning of the 2024 PGA Tour season.

Last month at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Scottie Scheffler set the record for the most consecutive under-par rounds on the Tour. He played 28 straight under-par rounds, the most since 1983. However, he shot an even-par score in the second round of the PGA Tour event, breaking his streak.

He did shoot an even-par round at the Texas Children's Houston Open and then at the Masters, but never an over-par score.

#4 Scottie Scheffler set a unique record, matching with Tiger Woods

Expand Tweet

Scottie Scheffler became the only golfer since Tiger Woods in 2001 to win the Masters and the Players Championship in the same year. Woods won the Masters and Players in 2001, while Scottie Scheffler won the Players earlier this year before winning the Masters last week.

Moreover, Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler are the only players to win multiple events at TPC Sawgrass and Augusta National Golf Course.

#5 Scheffler won the Masters with three and above strokes multiple times

Scheffler became the fifth player in golf history to win the Masters twice with three or more strokes. He won his maiden Major in 2022 by defeating Rory McIlroy by three strokes, and then last week registered a four-stroke victory over Ludvig Aberg.

Before him, legendary golfers Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods achieved the rare feat. Besides them, Seve Ballesteros and Sam Snead also won two Masters with three or more strokes twice.

