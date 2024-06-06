5 team storylines to follow in the 2024 LIV Golf season’s second-half ft. Jon Rahm’s championship run

The LIV Golf season is halfway through. Some exciting storylines unfolded in the first half, especially since LIV Golf is the only version of the sport that regularly employs team play in some respect. The team format provides a unique wrinkle to every tournament.

Here are the storylines for teams that you'll need to watch for during the second half of the season.

Storylines to watch for among LIV Golf teams

5) Iron Heads turning it around

Can the Iron Heads turn it around?

The Iron Heads cannot do any worse, as they're dead last after the first half of the LIV Golf season. They have yet to make the podium in a team event this year. Kevin Na, their captain, has been solid but largely a one-man show. The Iron Heads may not climb out of the basement, but it will be interesting to watch their best effort.

4) Stinger GC capitalizing on individual success

Can Stinger win a team event?

There is just one team in LIV that can claim three players in the top 15 of individual points - Stinger GC. Louis Oosthuizen, Dean Burmester and Charl Schwartzel are all ranked very well this year. However, tt has not yet translated to a team win. Their players are individually playing well, but can they finally put one together and earn the team trophy at a LIV event?

3) The Rippers' hot streak

How will the Rippers keep this pace?

Rippers GC, Cameron Smith's all-Australian team, won the last two events in Adelaide and Singapore. They've morphed into a force to be reckoned with, and they could continue charging up the leaderboard if their hot streak continues in Houston. They're in third with 90 points, just four behind Jon Rahm's Legion XXIII. That can change with one victory.

2) Jon Rahm's championship run

Can Jon Rahm win an LIV Golf event?

Jon Rahm, after being one of the top-ranked PGA Tour players in the world for so long (even ascending to the top spot in 2023), has yet to win a LIV Golf event. He's come close, but he's still searching for his first win. However, the brand new team Legion XIII that Rahm leads is doing great. They're in second place, and if Rahm can finally win a tournament, they might get a lot closer to the top of the leaderboard.

1) The Crushers' repeat chance

The Crushers will look to repeat

The Crushers, led by Bryson DeChambeau, are leading the pack by 11.50 points. They won it all last year, and they've proven so far in 2024 that it was far from a fluke. Their repeat chances are very strong, especially considering that DeChambeau hasn't put in one of his better performances yet. He shot extremely well at the PGA Championship. If he replicates that in a LIV Golf event, the Crushers could extend their points lead even further.