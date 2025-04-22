5 teams to watch at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025 ft. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is the only team event of the PGA Tour schedule, and it will take place this week from April 24 to 27 at the TPC at Louisiana. Last week, Garrick Higgo individually won the Corales Puntacana Championship, and this week, two golfers will receive the tournament title if they win.

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans will have a purse of $9.2 million, and the tournament will have the best golfers in the world competing for the prize money. Here's a look at the top 5 teams in the field to watch at the tournament:

Five teams to look at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

1. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry ( via Getty)

Last year, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry won the tournament, and this year, they are coming back as defending champions. They won with 25 under in total after firing 61 in the first round with eleven birdies and 70 in the second round with four birdies. They scored 64 and 68 with eight birdies and seven birdies in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

Recently, McIlroy triumphed at the Masters Tournament, and the Northern Irishman is in good form. Lowry also participated in the major, but he didn't have a top 10 finish.

2. Wyndham Clark and Taylor Moore

Wydham Clark and Taylor Moore ( via Getty)

Wyndham Clark didn't play last year's Zurich Classic, but Taylor Moore participated in the tournament alongside Matt NeSmith, and both of them failed to make it through the cutline. In 2023, Clark last played at the Zurich Classic after being paired up with Beau Hossler, and they finished in third place. That year, Moore and NeSmith were again paired together, and they finished in fourth place.

This year, Wyndham Clark's last tournament was the RBC Heritage, and he finished at T27 there, while Moore's last tournament was the Valspar Championship, where he failed to make the cutline.

3. Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick - Source: Imagn

Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick finished in 11th place last year with a total of 20 under. They scored 66 in the first round with six birdies and one eagle. In the next round, they fired 68 with seven birdies. The third and fourth rounds saw 65 and 69 with eight and five birdies, respectively.

In 2025, Matt Fitzpatrick last played at the RBC Heritage, finishing at T38, and Alex Fitzpatrick last participated at the Hero Indian Open, finishing at T17.

4. Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama

Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama - Source: Imagn

Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama finished at T23 at the 2025 Zurich Classic with a score of 18 under. They shot 66 in the first round with six birdies and 70 in the second round with two birdies. They fired 64 and 70 with nine birdies and four birdies in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

This year, Morikawa's last tournament was the RBC Heritage, and he finished at T54 with a score of 3 under (281). Kitayama played last at the Valero Texas Open, where he failed to make the cutline.

5. Max Greyserman and Nico Echavarria

Max Greyserman and Nico Echavarria - Source: Getty

Max Greyserman and Nico Echavarria landed at T4 with 23 under. They scored 64 in the first round with eight birdies and 69 in the second round with five birdies. The third and fourth rounds saw 63 and 69 with nine birdies and five birdies, respectively.

Greyserman's last event was the RBC Heritage, where he finished at T27 in 2025, and Echavarria's last appearance was at the Masters, where he finished at T51.

