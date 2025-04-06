5 Texas Open contenders who could claim the final Masters 2025 spot on Sunday

Valero Texas Open is now the only way for the golfers to secure their spots in the upcoming first Major of the year, The Masters. The PGA Tour event will have its finale on Sunday, April 6 and the winner of the tournament, if not already qualified, will secure a spot in the Major next week.

After a 54-hole game, Brian Harman, the 2023 Open Championship winner, is leading at 12-under. However, he is already qualified for the Masters 2025.

However, players such as Sami Valimaki and Andrew Novak have a chance to win the event and a chance to secure a spot at the Masters.

Here are the five golfers playing at the Valero Texas Open, who are contenders for the title at the PGA Tour event, and a chance to claim the spot in the Masters:

5 Texas Open contenders who could claim the final Masters 2025

#1 Sami Valimaki

Sami Valimaki (Image Source: Imagn)

After three rounds of the Texas Open, Sami Valimaki settled with a score of 6-under, in a tie for fifth place. He has a chance to win on Sunday in Texas and can secure a spot in the Masters 2025. He has so far played three back-to-back rounds of 70 in the event.

#2 Andrew Novak

PGA: Texas Children's Houston Open - First Round - Source: Imagn

Andrew Novak is now the top contender to win the Valero Texas Open and qualified for the Major next week. He has settled for the solo second place after three rounds of the PGA Tour and will tee off for the final round just three strokes behind the leader Brian Harman. He has the best chance to win the Texas Open and claim the spot at the Masters.

#3 Chad Ramey

Chad Ramey (Image Source: Imagn)

Chad Ramey is another golfer who could win the Valero Texas Open and that could help him to seize a spot at the Masters 2025. He started his campaign at the Texas Open with a round of 72 and then played the next round of 68 followed by the third round of 70 and settled in a tie for fifth place at 6-under. He will start the final round six strokes behind the leader on Sunday.

#4 Keith Mitchell

Keith Mitchell (Image Source: Imagn)

Keith Mitchell is in contention to win the 2025 Valero Texas Open. He started the campaign with a round of 64 and then played a round of 72 on the second day. He maintained his impressive streak carded the third round of 73 and settled in solo fourth place at 7-under. If he wins the Valero Texas Open, he has a chance to play at the Masters next week.

#5 Ryo Hisatsune

Ryo Hisatsune (Image Source: Imagn)

Another name who could win this week at the Texas Open is Ryo Hisatsune. He also sits tied for fifth place after three rounds of the Valero Texas Open at 6-under. He is also in contention to win the title on the PGA Tour event and has a possibility to play at the Masters 2025.

