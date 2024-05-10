The PGA Championship is almost here and the golf world is getting ready to live its emotions. The second Major of the season will be played from May 16-19 at the iconic Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

As usual with high-level events, many facts and storylines surround the 2024 PGA Championship, either by the players in the field or by the venue that will host it. Let's take a look at some of the most relevant ones.

The Wanamaker Trophy (Image via Getty).

5 things you need to know about the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla

Both the venue and the event are steeped in history. The PGA Championship will be playing its 106th edition, while Valhalla Golf Club, despite being a relatively young course (founded in 1986) has had its fair share of relevant tournaments, having hosted several Majors and a Ryder Cup.

#1 Brooks Koepka chasing Tiger Woods' record

Tiger Woods is the owner of a huge number of records in professional golf. One of them could be matched by Brooks Koepka, if he wins at Valhalla Golf Club.

Woods is the only player in history to successfully defend his PGA Championship title on more than one occasion. The Big Cat did it twice, when he won in 1999 and 2000, and when he won in 2006 and 2007. Koepka already did it once (2018 - 2019) and could repeat in 2024, as he comes in as defending champion.

#2 A possible fairytale golf story

In golf, it is extremely rare for a player to win on his home course. It already happened this year when Nelly Korda won at Bradenton, and it could happen again at Valhalla Golf Club.

It just so happens that Justin Thomas grew up in Louisville, with Valhalla as his home club. Thomas was in the crowd to see Tiger Woods win in 2000 and also when Rory McIlroy lifted the trophy in 2014.

It is true that Thomas does not arrive as one of the main favorites, but it should not be forgotten that he has already lifted the Wanamaker Trophy twice. A victory by him would be unforgettable for the locals.

#3 The best players at Valhalla

Several players in the 2024 PGA Championship field have had great success at Valhalla. Woods and McIlroy won there in 2000 and 2014, while Steve Striker was part of the American team that won the Ryder Cup in 2008.

However, one name stands out for his successes on this course. Phil Mickelson was in the three editions of the PGA Championship that have been played at Valhalla and in all of them he finished in the Top 10 (T8 in 1996, T9 in 2000 and runner up in 2014). If that wasn't enough, he also won the Ryder Cup in 2008.

#4 Grand Slam in the making

It's not every day you see a player chasing a Grand Slam of golf, and that's exactly what Jordan Spieth will be doing. The Wanamaker Trophy is the only one missing from his trophy cabinet to become the sixth player in history to complete this feat.

#5 The "LIV Golf army"

LIV Golf will have 16 representatives at the PGA Championship, including the defending champion Brooks Koepka. That's two fewer players than a year ago, but the PGA awarded seven special invitations, which has generated a lot of fan and media attention.