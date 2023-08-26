5 things about Viktor Hovland’s family you need to know

Viktor Hovland, the young Norwegian sensation on the PGA Tour, has not only captured the attention of golf enthusiasts with his remarkable skills but has also brought to light the pivotal role his family has played in his journey. Beyond his wins and rankings, let's delve into the intriguing dynamics of Viktor Hovland's family. After entering the professional arena in 2019, Viktor Hovland's meteoric rise has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Viktor Hovland with his family (Image via Norsk Golf)

1. Golfing roots run deep

Viktor Hovland's family boasts a strong golfing heritage. Both his parents, Harald Hovland and Galina Hovland, have a connection to the sport. Harald Hovland, Viktor's father, was a former professional golfer who achieved success by clinching several tournaments in Norway. His experience and expertise have undoubtedly contributed to Viktor's passion for the game.

2. A mother's impactful call

Galina Hovland, Viktor's mother, has played an unexpected role in his golfing journey. During the 2021 Players Championship, Galina called in a rules infraction on her own son, highlighting her dedication to Viktor's success. This incident reflects the mother and son's close bond and showcases Galina's commitment to upholding the integrity of the game.

3. Engineer turned golf mentor

Harald Hovland, a retired engineer, inadvertently set the stage for Viktor's golf journey. During a project in St. Louis, Harald Hovland purchased golf clubs to pass the time at a practice range. This serendipitous choice laid the foundation for Viktor's golfing prowess.

4. Nurturing a joyful outlook

Viktor Hovland's cheerful demeanor and infectious smile can be attributed, in part, to his parents. As he mentioned in an interview with Masters.com, his parents, known for their positive outlook, have contributed to his happiness and the vibrant spirit he brings to the golf course. Growing up in Norway, a country known for its happiness, has contributed to his positive outlook on life and his golfing journey.

“My mom and dad are pretty happy people. … Norway is a pretty happy country. I would say I am very happy. I enjoy a lot of things in life. I try to look forward to the things I want to do," he added (Via Masters.com).

5. Solid family support

Throughout his transition from amateur standout to professional golfer, Viktor Hovland has received unwavering support from his family. A heartwarming Instagram post showcased Viktor with his parents and relatives during The Masters in Augusta, underlining the significance of their presence in his journey.

Viktor Hovland's family has been a pillar of support throughout his rise in the golfing world. Their presence during significant tournaments, including The Masters in Augusta, Georgia, demonstrates the close-knit and encouraging family dynamic. Hovland's decision to leave his family in Norway to pursue college golf in the United States underscores the importance of their unwavering support.

As Hovland continues to rise through the ranks of professional golf, his family's influence remains a constant source of strength and inspiration. Their support, combined with Viktor's dedication and talent, paints a vivid picture of a golfer who is not only defined by his achievements but also by the values instilled by his family.