Tiger Woods recently turned 48 on December 30, 2023. The legendary golfer has established a longstanding legacy in the sport and has created many records. Woods turned professional in 1996 and since then has been the best golfer to ever set foot on a course.

His records and accolades often speak for himself. However, on the occasion of him turning 48, let's take a look at some of the Tiger Woods records that seem too good to be true.

5 Tiger Woods records that seem too good to be true

#1 PGA Tour earnings

The PGA Tour is one of the premier golf circuits in the world. Woods has been playing on the tour for more than two decades now and holds the record for the most wins (82). Interestingly, he is also the first golfer to cross the $100 million mark in career earnings. Currently, he has earned $121 million from just the tournament prize money playing on the PGA Tour.

#2 The Only Triple Winner

Woods is the first and the only golfer to win the U.S. Junior Championship, the U.S. Amateur Championship and the U.S. Open. Interestingly, the American golfer has achieved this feat three times throughout his career as he won the U.S. Open in 2000, 2002, and 2008.

#3 Better than Jack Nicklaus

Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus at The 150th Open - Previews (Image via Getty)

Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods are considered the two greatest golfers of all time. Critics and fans are often divided between them. However, there is one record where Tiger outshines his senior Nicklaus. Apart from being the youngest Grand Slam winner, the 48-year-old also managed to be the quickest to a Grand Slam victory. Woods won the PGA Championship, U.S. Open, The Open Championship, and the Masters Tournament in just 93 starts compared to Nicklaus's 125.

#4 Youngest Masters Tournament winner

Woods has enjoyed massive success playing in Major Championships and holds several records there. The American golfer is the youngest Masters Tournament winner in the history of the competition and completed the feat when he was just 21 years old. The 1997 Masters Tournament was the competition where Woods showed everyone his true potential while beating competitors twice his age.

#5 The Tiger Slam

Tiger Woods is the only golfer in history to win four Major Tournaments in a row. The 48-year-old achieved this feat from 2000 to 2001. Woods started the streak with a win at the 2000 U.S. Open and continued winning all the Major Championships until the 2001 Masters Tournament. This incredible run was later dubbed 'The Tiger Slam'.