Lilia Vu is currently golf's favorite sensation, as she has been dominating the LPGA Tour and has earned the title of being the world's number two player, following Nelly Korda. The former UCLA star finished in first place and tied for second place in her last two starts on the LPGA Tour.

The 26-year-old Vu has earned a spot on Team US for the 2024 Solheim Cup by accumulating an impressive 1,932.50 points during the qualifying period that began at the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

Vu, the five-time LPGA Tour winner, qualified for the Solheim Cup for the first time in 2023 following her win at the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Championship, which led her to become Rolex's Player of the Year. Despite sitting out for a part of the 2024 LPGA Tour season due to a gruelling back injury, Vu marked her return at the 2024 Meijer LPGA Classic by securing the cup after a three-way playoff that lasted for three holes.

Trending

Here's what Stacy Lewis, the captain of the US Solheim Cup team, told the LPGA Tour about the news:

" Coming off last year, when Lilia had an unbelievable year, it was just a matter of time for her to make the team. This year, not getting started the way she would have liked and having to deal with her injury definitely set her back for a bit. It’s been very exciting to see how she’s played the last two starts, coming out of the injury with her win and really just picking up where she left off. She’s a tremendous player, from ball striking to putting with a true all-around game. We’re excited to have her back for her second Solheim Cup, with an opportunity to step up and become a leader on this team. ”

2024 Solheim Cup Team US Standings

The US team for the 2024 Solheim Cup will have only twelve players. The top seven players on the Solheim Cup points list, along with the top two on the Rolex World Rankings, will automatically qualify. Three additional players will be chosen by captain Stacy Lewis.

Here are the top 12 players who are a part of the side:

1. Nelly Korda - 2604.00 points

2. Lilia Vu - 1,932.50 points

3. Ally Ewing - 1,437.50 points

4. Allisen Corpuz - 1,350.50

5. Megan Khang - 1,220.50 points

6. Andrea Lee - 1,121.00 points

7. Rose Zhang - 971.00 points

8. Lauren Coughlin - 939.50 points

9. Sarah Schmelzel - 899.50 points

10. Angel Yin - 890.50 points

11. Jenifer Kupcho - 830.00 points

12. Cheyenne Knight - 699.50 points

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback