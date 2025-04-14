5 top earning golf caddies in 2025 ranked by their estimated earnings ft. Harry Diamond

Harry Diamond, Rory McIlroy's caddie, has had quite the year. Through the Masters, he and his partner have won three times, including said Major tournament. With prize purses continuously surging to an all-time high this year, Diamond has made out well.

A lot of caddies have done so as well. There's more money than ever in golf, so these PGA Tour caddies whose golfers routinely land in the top 10 generally come away with a lot of money. Here are the estimated rankings so far.

Note: Caddie income is not as straightforward as player earnings. They generally make a cut less than 10% of the player's winnings.

Top caddies from 2025 based on estimated rankings including Harry Diamond

5. Mark Carens

Mark Carens and J.J. Spaun (Image via Imagn)

J.J. Spaun has earned about $4.5 million this year, the fifth-most on the PGA Tour. His caddie, Mark Carens, has been paid handsomely as a result. Spaun's most notable result is his playoff loss to Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship, but he also has two other top-three outings this season.

4. Joe Skovron

Joe Skovron and Ludvig Aberg (Image via Imagn)

Ludvig Aberg, thanks to another stellar outing at the Masters Tournament, has earned just a smidge under $5 million. His caddie, as a result, Joe Skovron, has made out well this year, too. Aberg and Skovron have a win at the Genesis Invitational and two other top-10 finishes this year, resulting in a nice season so far for player and caddie.

3. Jonathan Jakovac

Jonathan Jakovac and Collin Morikawa (Image via Imagn)

Collin Morikawa, thanks to two runner-up finishes and two other top-15 results, has had a good year despite not winning any events. That has resulted in a little over $5.5 million, which means that his caddie, Jonathan Jakovac, has done well, too. Morikawa is close to the next golfer on this list in overall money, so Jakovac could be higher than that caddie depending on the percentage that they each pay their caddies.

2. Andrew Sanders

Andrew Sanders and Russell Henley (Image via Imagn)

It may be a bit surprising, but the number two golfer in money this year is Russell Henley. His caddie Andrew Sanders, as a result, is estimated to have the second-most money among caddies as well. Henley, thanks to a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, has earned just over $5.6 million this season, more than Scottie Scheffler and others. That has led to a pretty good year for Sanders.

1. Harry Diamond

Harry Diamond is 2025's top earner (Image via Imagn)

Prior to the Masters, Harry Diamond had already been the top-earning caddie. Add to that the estimated $420,000 for helping Rory McIlroy win a career grand slam and his lead at the top grows. That's nearly $3 million with much of the season remaining and his player in such good form. McIlroy and Harry Diamond, though not to the same extent, are this year's Scheffler and Scott. The duo also won the Players Championship and the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which carry big prize purses.

