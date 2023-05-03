5 top golfers missing from the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship and why

The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, an upcoming PGA Tour event, will commence on May 4 and conclude on May 7. Although 156 players are set to play at the upcoming event, some of the top players are set to miss out on the tournament.

The big names missing out on the tournament are the top two players, namely Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm. The other players who are missing out on the top 25 are Will Zalatoris and Hideki Matsuyama.

Another big name missing out is Tiger Woods, but it was not a surprise as he is out of action due to an ankle injury and is currently in recovery.

Top 5 golfers who are set to miss out on the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship

A number of top players are set to miss out on the upcoming PGA Tour event. Here are 5 of them:

5) Billy Horschel

The 36-year-old American professional golfer Billy Horschel was last seen at the Harbour Town Golf Links. However, he missed the cut at the tournament. The American is currently ranked No. 27 in the OWGR and has nine professional wins to his name.

Horschel last won the 2022 Memorial Tournament and he will be missing the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. However, the reason behind his withdrawal is still unknown.

4) Aaron Wise

The American golfer Aaron Wise's first and last PGA Tour victory came in 2018 when he won the AT&T Byron Nelson. However, in the last three tournaments he has played, he has missed the cut. This could be the reason behind his withdrawal from the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

On March 31, he shared an Instagram story informing his fans that he will miss out on the upcoming PGA Tour event. Although he may not be a favorite to win the tournament, he is one of the most promising players to watch out for.

3) Will Zalatoris

The 26-year-old American professional golfer is one of the most promising youngsters on the PGA Tour. He was last seen at the 2023 WGC-Match Play, in which he missed the cut. However, he is out of action due to back issues. Earlier, he withdrew from the 2023 Masters.

On April 10, Will Zalatoris announced on Instagram that he will miss out on the entire 2023 season. He successfully underwent a microdiscectomy and is wishing for a speedy recovery.

2) Scottie Scheffler

World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler was last seen in a designated PGA Tour event at the 2023 RBC Heritage. He ended up in the T11 rankings of the tournament.

However, the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship is probably the first and only designated event that Scheffler will miss this season. He is confirmed to take the field in the next designated event i.e., the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson.

1) Jon Rahm

The 2023 Masters Champion Jon Rahm recently competed at the Mexico Open and finished second on the leaderboard. On April 21, at the Pat McAfee Show, he announced that he is set to take two weeks off and eventually miss two designated events, which are the Wells Fargo Championship and the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Jon Rahm will return to action in the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club.

