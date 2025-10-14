5 top-rated golfers to watch at the DP World India Championship 2025 ft. Rory McIlroy

The DP World Tour will have its inaugural DP World India Championship at the Delhi Golf Club. The tournament is scheduled after the Spanish Open, which concluded last week with Marco Penge winning the title.

Ad

The DP World India Championship is scheduled from October 16 to 19, flaunting a purse of $4 million. The tournament will have a star-studded field, and here's a look at the top-tier players, who will give a tough fight to win the trophy:

5 top-rated golfers to look at at the DP World India Championship

1) Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy - Source: Getty

Rory McIlroy had three victories in the 2025 season, and those came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with 21 under, THE PLAYERS Championship with 12 under, and the Masters Tournament with 11 under. His last DP World Tour appearance was at the BMW PGA Championship, finishing at T20, and he would next play at the DP World India Championship. Before the tournament, he shared his excitement ( via Golf Monthly):

Ad

Trending

“I’m proud to play in the inaugural DP World India Championship. I’ve always enjoyed playing a global schedule and as I have previously said, there is tremendous potential to grow golf further in the country.”

2) Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood - Source: Imagn

Tommy Fleetwood had one triumph at the Tour Championship, and his last DP World Tour tournament was the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, where he finished at T21 after scoring 9 under. Next, he would participate in the Delhi Golf Club-based event, and before the tournament, he said:

Ad

“It’s such an amazing place - the people, the food, I’m looking forward to soaking it all in.”

3) Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry - Source: Imagn

Shane Lowry didn't win any event in 2025, but he had two runner-up finishes at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Truist Championship after scoring 19 under and 14 under, respectively. His last DP World Tour tournament was the Open de España pres. by Madrid, where he missed the cut, and next, he would play at the DP World India Championship. Before the event, he said:

Ad

“Looking forward to going back to Delhi for the first edition of the DP World India Championship.”

4) Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland - Source: Imagn

Viktor Hovland’s only victory came at the Valspar Championship after shooting 11 under in total. His last DP World Tour appearance was at the BMW PGA Championship, where he finished at T5 with 15 under.

Ad

He also played at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, where he missed the cut line after scoring 4 over.

5) Luke Donald

Luke Donald - Source: Imagn

Luke Donald last played at the BMW PGA Championship and missed the cut line. He would next play in the Delhi Golf Club, and before the tournament, he shared his feelings about the upcoming event. His words were:

Ad

“It’s always a pleasure to play in a new location, and I’m looking forward to teeing it up in front of the fans in Delhi.”

Donald also guided the 2025 Ryder Cup European team to their second time win in a row.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More