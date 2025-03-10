5 worst golfers at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational ft. Max Homa

The 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational concluded last week, with Russell Henley winning the event by a stroke. This was one of the signature events on the PGA Tour and hence had most of the prominent golfers in the field, and registering a win here is an incredible achievement.

Even though we saw some impeccable golf from Russell Henley, Collin Morikawa and other golfers, there were some disappointing performances. So here are the 5 worst golfers from the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

5 worst golfers from the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational

1. Max Homa

Max Homa at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Max Homa is one of the top names in pro golf. However, he had a disappointing week at the Bay Hill Golf Course as he missed the cut for the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. He carded +7 for the event, while the cutline after round two came in at +4, ending the 34-year-old golfer's campaign last week.

Homa had a hectic last week as he competed in the TGL on Tuesday and made it to Bay Hill the next day to play in this event. So, this could be one of the reasons why he struggled a bit this week.

2. Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland missed to make it to the weekend

Viktor Hovland is facing a bit of a struggle on the PGA Tour as he missed his second consecutive cut. Previously, he missed the 2025 Genesis Invitational cut and now the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He scored 77 and 72 in the first two days and missed the cutline by a stroke.

3. Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala missed to make it to the weekend last week at Bay Hill Golf Course

Sahith Theegala missed his first cut of the season as he failed to make it to the weekend at the Bay Hill Golf Course. The 27-year-old golfer carded +6 for the event and registered a disappointing finish at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Even though the one-time PGA Tour winner was not one of the favorites to win, he was expected to make it to the weekend and have a strong finish.

4. Billy Horschel

Billy Horschel recorded one of the worst finishes at Bay Hill Golf Course

Billy Horschel had one of the worst finishes of his career as he carded +9 with 79 and 74 on the first two days. He has had a hotch-potch performance on the PGA Tour this season, with a couple of top-20 finishes and four missed cuts. The 38-year-old golfer missed his second consecutive cut in the signature event as he had earlier failed to make it to the weekend at the 2025 Genesis Invitational as well.

5. Tom Kim

Tom Kim misses the cut and fails to make it to the weekend

The young South Korean sensation was one of the worst performers of the week. He carded +10 for the event and missed his second cut of the season. Tom Kim was also part of the TGL and was competing for the Jupiter Links Golf Club along with Max Homa on Tuesday before making it to the Bay Hill Golf Club for the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

