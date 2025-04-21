5 worst performing golfers at the 2025 RBC Heritage ft. Nick Dunlap

The 2025 RBC Heritage finally wrapped up with its finale on Sunday, April 20. Justin Thomas won the PGA Tour event after defeating Andrew Novak in a playoff. It was a Signature PGA Tour event, meaning it featured a limited field.

While some players were fabulous with their game, some struggled on the greens. Nick Dunlap had a tough time at the event. Below are the five golfers who struggled with their game at the 2025 RBC Heritage.

5 worst performing golfers at the 2025 RBC Heritage

#1 Nick Dunlap

Nick Dunlap (Image Source: Imagn)

Dunlap started the campaign with a tough round of 78 in the first round of the tournament. He continued to struggle with his game as the tournament progressed and then played a round of 71 on the second day. Dunlap carded 72 on Saturday, April 19, and then finally wrapped with the finale of 69 to settle in 71st position.

#2 Max Homa

Max Homa (Image Source: Imagn)

Max Homa had a good start at the 2025 RBC Heritage with the opening round of 70, but he struggled in the game as the tournament progressed. He played a round of 72 on the second day and then 69 on Saturday.

But in the finale of the event on Sunday, he started with a double bogey and then added another double bogey on the fifth. He carded a birdie on the seventh before wrapping up with a bogey on the 16th to settle with a total of 4-over 75. He slipped down 17 spots after the final round on the leaderboard and settled in 70th place.

#3 Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler (Image Source: Imagn)

Rickie Fowler also struggled with his game at the 2025 RBC Heritage. He carded a round of 72 on the first day and then 67 in the second round. He played the final two rounds of 72 and 73 to wrap up with a total score of even par. He settled in 68th place on the leaderboard.

#4 Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala (Image Source: Imagn)

Sahith Theegala also had a tough time on the greens at the 2025 RBC Heritage. He kick-started the outing with a round of 75 on the first day. However, he quickly bounced back and played a solid round of 68 on the second day, followed by 73 and 69 in the last two rounds, and he finally settled in 69th place.

#5 Robert MacIntyre

Robert MacIntyre (Image Source: Imagn)

Robert MacIntyre played the opening round of 71 on the first day of the 2025 RBC Heritage and then the second round of 68. However, after two decent rounds, he struggled as the game progressed and played a round of 73 on the third day and then 71 in the finale to settle in T66 place.

