5 worst performing golfers at Amgen Irish Open 2025 ft. Tyrrell Hatton

The 2025 Amgen Irish Open was held from September 4 to 7 at The K Club in Straffan, Ireland. The tournament featured 156 players, competing for a $6 million prize fund. Rory McIlroy captured the title after a playoff against Joakim Lagergren. McIlroy made a birdie on the third playoff hole to secure his second Amgen Irish Open win and the $1,020,000 winner’s share.

Lagergren finished runner-up, while Angel Hidalgo and Rafa Cabrera Bello tied for third place at 15-under-par. Adrien Saddier, the 54-hole leader, tied fifth alongside Angel Ayora. The event included a 36-hole cut, with 72 players making it to the weekend rounds. The tournament finished with several notable underperformances.

Below is a list of the five worst-performing golfers ranked strictly by their pre-event betting odds and finishing positions.

5 Worst-performing golfers at the 2025 Amgen Irish Open

#5. Jordan Smith

Jordan Smith entered the tournament with 35-to-1 odds. However, he finished 78th. He has two DP World Tour wins, including the 2017 Porsche European Open and the 2022 Portugal Masters. He is ranked 92nd in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) at the time. His recent form included consistent top-20 finishes but no victories since the 2022 Portugal Masters.

#4. Tom McKibbin

Tom McKibbin carried betting odds of 33-to-1 but missed the cut at the Amgen Irish Open. He is a young professional with one DP World Tour win that came at the 2023 Porsche European Open. His OWGR ranking is 146. Entering this event, his rank was 97.

#3. Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed came in at 28-to-1 odds and also missed the cut at the Amgen Irish Open. He is the 2018 Masters champion with multiple PGA Tour wins and Ryder Cup appearances. His OWGR ranking is 73rd. His highest career ranking was 6th during 2020. He has secured three DP World Tour wins, including the 2014 WGC-Cadillac Championship, 2018 Masters Tournament, and 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship.

#2. Marco Penge

Marco Penge shared 14-to-1 betting odds but missed the cut at the 2025 Amgen Irish Open. He is an emerging DP World Tour player who secured his first victory earlier in the 2025 season at the Hainan Classic. His current OWGR rank is 58th. The 2024 DP World Tour was his debut season. Later, he was banned from competing in the European Tour in December 2024. He breached the tour's integrity programme. His 2025 Hainan Classic victory moved his OWGR rank from 344 to 194.

#1. Tyrrell Hatton

Tyrrell Hatton had 14-to-1 odds and finished tied for 75th place at the Amgen Irish Open. He has eight European Tour wins, including five Rolex Series titles, and one PGA Tour victory at the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Hatton represented Europe in Ryder Cups in 2018, 2021, and 2023 and won the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in early 2025. He joined LIV Golf in 2024 and won at LIV Golf Nashville. Hatton's current OWGR rank is 25th. However, his highest OWGR rank was 5th during January 2021.

