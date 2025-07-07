5 worst performing golfers at John Deere Classic 2025 ft. Ben Griffin

The 2025 John Deere Classic was played from July 3 to July 6 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois: the course, a par 71 measuring 7,289 yards. The tournament offered a total purse of $8.4 million, with $1,512,000 and 500 FedEx Cup points to the winner. Brian Campbell captured the title after defeating Emiliano Grillo in a sudden-death playoff.

Despite the low-scoring and exciting finish at the top, not all contenders fared well. The cut was set at 5-under-par, and five notable players failed to make it to the weekend rounds. Among these was Ben Griffin.

Here's the list of the five worst-performing players at the 202 John Deere Classic

1. Ben Griffin

Ranked 17th in the world and with two PGA Tour wins earlier in 2025, Ben Griffin entered the John Deere Classic as one of the favorites. Griffin had posted a top-5 finish at this event in 2024, so expectations were high.

He opened with an even-par 71 in the first round. Griffin missed four birdie opportunities from inside 12 feet, which kept him from getting into contention early. In the second round, Griffin fired a 3-under 68 highlighted by birdies on holes 14, 16, and 17. However, despite this bounce-back, his score of 3-under-par left him two strokes behind the 5-under cut line. This miss marked Griffin’s fifth missed cut of the season.

2. Jason Day

Former PGA Champion Jason Day carded a 3-over 74 in round one. His round was marred by poor driving accuracy, hitting only 8 of 14 fairways, and subpar short-game execution, leading to 30 putts on the day. Birdies were hard to come by, with Day failing to register one until the 13th hole.

Round two saw a different Day. He shot an impressive 5-under 66, hitting six birdies and sinking a 28-foot putt on the par-3 12th hole. However, he finished the tournament at 2-under, missing the cut by three strokes. This was Day’s second missed cut in his last four starts.

3. Max Homa

Max Homa finished T5 at the 2025 John Deere Classic, but he called the result 'disappointing.' Max Homa opened the 2025 John Deere Classic with a career-low 8-under 63, recording 9 birdies and 1 bogey. He hit 14 greens in regulation, gained over 3 strokes putting, and ended Round 1 just one shot off the lead.

In Round 2, he shot a 3-under 68, bringing his total to 11-under and keeping him in the top three. Despite solid ball-striking, he missed three birdie chances inside 12 feet. On Saturday, Homa carded another 68, moving to 14-under and tied for second, one stroke behind the leader. He stayed sharp off the tee but couldn’t convert on two scoreable back-nine holes.

During the final round, Homa stayed close early but missed birdie putts on holes 8, 15, and 17 and bogeyed the 9th. His 2-under 69 on Sunday placed him T5 at 16-under, two strokes behind the leaders. He earned $278,250. Although he did not perform badly, he missed the chance to win the title.

4. Tom Kim

Tom Kim’s week at the John Deere Classic was affected heavily by an early mistake. In the first round, he posted a 1-over 72, which included a double bogey on the par-4 5th hole after a tee shot into the water. Aside from this, Kim managed only two birdies throughout the round, both on the back nine.

Kim responded on Friday with a 4-under 66. He hit 15 greens in regulation and recorded five birdies. Still, his total of 4-under left him one stroke behind the cut line. This result marked his sixth missed cut in eight events.

5. Michael Kim

Michael Kim, the 2018 John Deere Classic champion, started the tournament carding a 2-under 70 in the first round. He faltered in round two, shooting a 2-over 72. He missed several birdie chances from inside 10 feet, hitting only nine greens in regulation. His even-par total left him five strokes short of the cut, a disappointing result at a course where he once won decisively.

