5 worst-performing golfers at Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 ft. Akshay Bhatia

The 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship concluded with its finale on Sunday, October 5. Steven Fisk registered a win in the game by two strokes. He overperformed his odds to win the tournament, while some golfers who were considered favorites to win struggled with their game.

Ad

Akshay Bhatia had the best odds to win this week, but he struggled to make the cut. Below are the five golfers who struggled with their game at the Sanderson Farms Championship and underperformed their odds.

5 worst-performing golfers at Sanderson Farms Championship 2025

#1. Akshay Bhatia

Akshay Bhatia (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +2000

Result: Missed the cut

Ad

Trending

Akshay Bhatia started his outing with an opening round of 72. He struggled with his game in the opening round of the tournament, and then on the second day, he played a round of 73 with a total of 1-over to miss the cut. He was the favorite to win with odds of +2000 via CBS Sports.

#2. Davis Thompson

Davis Thompson (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +2500

Result: T21

Ad

Davis Thompson was also one of the top favorites to win, but he also had a tough time on the greens. He started the campaign with an opening round of 72 and then played a round of 66 the next day. He played a round of 70 on Saturday, followed by the finale of 68 on Sunday. He struggled in the first three rounds, but with a decent outing on Sunday, he jumped 15 spots on the leaderboard to settle in a tie for 21st place. However, he underperformed his odds, which were +2500 via CBS Sports.

Ad

#3. Michael Thorbjornsen

Michael Thorbjornsen (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +2700

Result: T29

Ad

Michael Thorbjornsen had odds of +2700 (via CBS Sports) for the Sanderson Farms Championship, but he had a tough time on the greens. He started his campaign on the PGA Tour tournament with an opening round of 67 and then carded 72 in the next round. His struggle only continued as the game progressed, and he added a round of 70, but found some relief in the final round on Sunday when he carded 68. He settled with a score of 11-under in T29.

Ad

#4. Alex Smalley

Alex Smalley (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +3500

Result: Missed the cut

Ad

Per CBS Sports, Alex Smalley had the odds of +3500 to win the Sanderson Farms Championship, but he also underperformed his odds and could not even make the cut. He started the game with a round of 74 and then added the next round of 75, and missed the cut.

#5. Mackenzie Hughes

Mackenzie Hughes (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +3500

Result: Missed the cut

Mackenzie Hughes also struggled to make the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He was one of the favorites to win with odds of +3500 per CBS Sports, but struggled with his game. He started the campaign with a tough round of 73 and then added the next round of 69.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More